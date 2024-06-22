Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: BEL 1-0 ROU; Tielemans scores in the second minute; Kevin De Bruyne starts

- June 23, 2024 00:387’ BEL 1-0 ROU
Faes spots De Bruyne making a run into the middle. He plays a ball over the top which De Bryune brings down with a touch. The opposition keeper comes off his line and gathers the ball before De Bruyne can take a shot.
- June 23, 2024 00:365’ BEL 1-0 ROU | SAVE
Romania is on the attack now, and looking for a quick response. A cross comes into the box from the left and Dragusin rises the highest. His header is on target but Casteels does well to tip it over the bar.
- June 23, 2024 00:32GOAL2’ GOAALL!! BEL 1-0 ROU
Tielemans scores!! It all started with him. Tielemans wins the ball in the middle of the pitch and lays it off to Lukaku who found Doku on the left side of the box. He finds Lukaku back in the middle who holds off his defender and lays the ball off at the edge of the box to Tielemans.
He hits the ball perfectly and it rushes into the back of the net.
- June 23, 2024 00:30BEL 0-0 ROU | KICK OFF!!
Belgium kicks off the match shooting from left to right.
- June 23, 2024 00:24Minutes to kick off
The players are making their way into the Cologne Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne leads Belgium while Nicolae Stanciu leads Romania.
- June 22, 2024 23:52BELGIUM VS ROMANIA PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
14 Nov 2012: Romania 2-1 Belgium (International Friendly)
11 Nov 2011: Belgium 2-1 Romania (International Friendly)
28 Apr 1999: Romania 1-0 Belgium (International Friendly)
22 Apr 1998: Belgium 1-1 Romania (International Friendly)
13 Oct 1993: Romania 2-1 Belgium (FIFA World Cup qualifier)
- June 22, 2024 23:40HEAD TO HEAD
Played: 12
Belgium: 5
Romania: 5
Draws: 2
- June 22, 2024 23:26Romania starting XI
Nita (gk), Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu, M. Marin, Man, R. Marin, Stanciu (c), Mihalia, Dragus
- June 22, 2024 23:25Belgium starting XI
Kasteels (gk), Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Doku, Tielemans, Onana, Theate, De Bruyne (c), Lukaku, Lukebakio
- June 22, 2024 23:20LINEUPS OUT!!
- June 22, 2024 23:15PREVIEW
Belgium has sought to project an image of calm after losing its opening game at the European Championship but must be worried about yet another early tournament elimination as it prepares to face Romania in Cologne on Saturday.
A surprise defeat to Slovakia has Belgium on the back foot in Group E and they now face a buoyant Romania, who stunned Ukraine 3-0 on Monday.
- June 22, 2024 23:11BELGIUM VS ROMANIA PREDICTED LINEUPS
Belgium predicted XI (4-3-3): Casteels, Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate, Tielemans, Onana, De Bruyne, Doku, Lukaku, Bakayoko
Romania pewdicted XI (4-3-3): Nita, Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu, R. Marin, M. Marin, Stanciu, Man, Dragus, Mihaila
- June 22, 2024 23:03Where can you watch the Belgium vs Romania match?
The Belgium vs Romania Group E match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- June 22, 2024 23:03When and where will the Belgium vs Romania Euro 2024 match kick-off?
The Belgium vs Romania Group E match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 23 at the Cologne Stadium.
Latest on Sportstar
- Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal beats Turkey to qualify for Round of 16 as Group F winner
- Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: BEL 1-0 ROU; Tielemans scores in the second minute; Kevin De Bruyne starts
- LIVE Belgium vs Romania match in pictures, Euro 2024: BEL 1-0 ROU real-time photo gallery
- Belgium vs Romania LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch BEL v ROU; Preview
- Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024: Tielemans scores early goal; Major talking points from BEL v ROU
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE