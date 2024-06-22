Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: BEL 1-0 ROU; Tielemans scores in the second minute; Kevin De Bruyne starts

2’ GOAALL!! BEL 1-0 ROU

Tielemans scores!! It all started with him. Tielemans wins the ball in the middle of the pitch and lays it off to Lukaku who found Doku on the left side of the box. He finds Lukaku back in the middle who holds off his defender and lays the ball off at the edge of the box to Tielemans.

He hits the ball perfectly and it rushes into the back of the net.