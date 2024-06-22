MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: BEL 1-0 ROU; Tielemans scores in the second minute; Kevin De Bruyne starts

BEL vs ROU Live score: Catch the live updates and score of the Euro 2024 Group E match between Belgium and Romania being played at the Cologne Stadium.

Updated : Jun 23, 2024 00:42 IST

Team Sportstar
A surprise defeat to Slovakia has Belgium on the back foot in Group E and they now face a buoyant Romania, who stunned Ukraine 3-0 on Monday.
A surprise defeat to Slovakia has Belgium on the back foot in Group E and they now face a buoyant Romania, who stunned Ukraine 3-0 on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty images
lightbox-info

A surprise defeat to Slovakia has Belgium on the back foot in Group E and they now face a buoyant Romania, who stunned Ukraine 3-0 on Monday. | Photo Credit: Getty images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group E match between Belgium and Romania being played at the Cologne Stadium.

  • June 23, 2024 00:38
    7’ BEL 1-0 ROU

    Faes spots De Bruyne making a run into the middle. He plays a ball over the top which De Bryune brings down with a touch. The opposition keeper comes off his line and gathers the ball before De Bruyne can take a shot. 

  • June 23, 2024 00:36
    5’ BEL 1-0 ROU | SAVE

    Romania is on the attack now, and looking for a quick response. A cross comes into the box from the left and Dragusin rises the highest. His header is on target but Casteels does well to tip it over the bar.

  • June 23, 2024 00:32
    GOAL
    2’ GOAALL!! BEL 1-0 ROU

    Tielemans scores!! It all started with him. Tielemans wins the ball in the middle of the pitch and lays it off to Lukaku who found Doku on the left side of the box. He finds Lukaku back in the middle who holds off his defender and lays the ball off at the edge of the box to Tielemans. 

    He hits the ball perfectly and it rushes into the back of the net. 

  • June 23, 2024 00:30
    BEL 0-0 ROU | KICK OFF!!

    Belgium kicks off the match shooting from left to right.

  • June 23, 2024 00:24
    How can Belgium still qualify for Euro 2024 knockouts from Group E?

    How can Belgium still qualify for Euro 2024 knockouts from Group E?

    Belgium lost its opening match against Slovakia 0-1 in the Group E of Euro 2024 and is hence currently last in its group standings.

  • June 23, 2024 00:24
    Minutes to kick off

    The players are making their way into the Cologne Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne leads Belgium while Nicolae Stanciu leads Romania.

  • June 23, 2024 00:15
    Szymon Marciniak of Poland will be the referee for the match

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Belgium vs Romania Group E match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Belgium vs Romania Group E match being played at the Cologne Stadium.

  • June 23, 2024 00:07
    Take a look at the points table with the latest standings

    Euro 2024: Complete points table after Turkiye vs Portugal, Ronaldo and Co. confirm spot in last 16

    Take a look at the Euro 2024 group-wise points table after the Turkiye vs Portugal Group F match.

  • June 23, 2024 00:01
    Which teams have qualified for the round of 16?

    Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?

    Portugal became the third team after Germany and Spain to qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16 after its 3-0 win against Turkey at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Saturday.

  • June 22, 2024 23:52
    BELGIUM VS ROMANIA PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

    14 Nov 2012: Romania 2-1 Belgium (International Friendly)

    11 Nov 2011: Belgium 2-1 Romania (International Friendly)

    28 Apr 1999: Romania 1-0 Belgium (International Friendly)

    22 Apr 1998: Belgium 1-1 Romania (International Friendly)

    13 Oct 1993: Romania 2-1 Belgium (FIFA World Cup qualifier)

  • June 22, 2024 23:40
    HEAD TO HEAD

    Played: 12

    Belgium: 5

    Romania: 5

    Draws: 2

  • June 22, 2024 23:26
    Romania starting XI

    Nita (gk), Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu, M. Marin, Man, R. Marin, Stanciu (c), Mihalia, Dragus 

  • June 22, 2024 23:25
    Belgium starting XI

    Kasteels (gk), Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Doku, Tielemans, Onana, Theate, De Bruyne (c), Lukaku, Lukebakio

  • June 22, 2024 23:20
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • June 22, 2024 23:15
    PREVIEW

    Belgium has sought to project an image of calm after losing its opening game at the European Championship but must be worried about yet another early tournament elimination as it prepares to face Romania in Cologne on Saturday.

    A surprise defeat to Slovakia has Belgium on the back foot in Group E and they now face a buoyant Romania, who stunned Ukraine 3-0 on Monday.

    BEL vs ROU, Euro 2024: Belgium locks horns with a fiery Romanian side

    Belgium, after a surprise defeat to Slovakia will look to get back to winning ways as they get set to face a confident Romanian side riding on the back of a dominating victory.

  • June 22, 2024 23:11
    BELGIUM VS ROMANIA PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Belgium predicted XI (4-3-3): Casteels, Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate, Tielemans, Onana, De Bruyne, Doku, Lukaku, Bakayoko

    Romania pewdicted XI (4-3-3): Nita, Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu, R. Marin, M. Marin, Stanciu, Man, Dragus, Mihaila

  • June 22, 2024 23:03
    Where can you watch the Belgium vs Romania match?

    The Belgium vs Romania Group E match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 22, 2024 23:03
    When and where will the Belgium vs Romania Euro 2024 match kick-off?

    The Belgium vs Romania Group E match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 23 at the Cologne Stadium.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Kevin De Bruyne /

Romelu Lukaku

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal beats Turkey to qualify for Round of 16 as Group F winner
    Reuters
  2. Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: BEL 1-0 ROU; Tielemans scores in the second minute; Kevin De Bruyne starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Belgium vs Romania match in pictures, Euro 2024: BEL 1-0 ROU real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Belgium vs Romania LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch BEL v ROU; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024: Tielemans scores early goal; Major talking points from BEL v ROU
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024: Tielemans scores early goal; Major talking points from BEL v ROU
    Team Sportstar
  2. How can Belgium still qualify for Euro 2024 knockouts from Group E?
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Belgium vs Romania match in pictures, Euro 2024: BEL 1-0 ROU real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Turkiye vs Portugal, Ronaldo and Co. confirm spot in last 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ammouta, who led Jordan to maiden AFC Asian Cup final, parts ways with team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal beats Turkey to qualify for Round of 16 as Group F winner
    Reuters
  2. Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: BEL 1-0 ROU; Tielemans scores in the second minute; Kevin De Bruyne starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Belgium vs Romania match in pictures, Euro 2024: BEL 1-0 ROU real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  4. Belgium vs Romania LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch BEL v ROU; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024: Tielemans scores early goal; Major talking points from BEL v ROU
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment