Euro 2024: Complete points table after Turkiye vs Portugal, Ronaldo and Co. confirm spot in last 16

Take a look at the standings in every group in Euro 2024.
GROUP A
Ilkay Gundogan set up a goal for Jamal Musiala and then scored himself to give Germany a comfortable 2-0 win over Hungary in Group A on Wednesday that made the host nation the first side to qualify for the knockout stages at Euro 2024.
With two wins out of two, the Germans are guaranteed to be at least among the four best third-placed teams.
Scotland and Switzerland played out a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 Group A match two at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Germany
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|Switzerland
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|Scotland
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|Hungary
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
GROUP B
Spain leads the standings after cruising to a 3-0 win against Croatia and edging past Italy by a lone goal in its opening two matches of the campaign. Defending champion Italy also notched a 2-1 win against Albania but lost to La Roja.
In matchday two, Albania scored in stoppage time to play out a 2-2 draw against Croatia in the Euro 2024 Group B clash at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg on Wednesday.
GROUP B STANDINGS
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Spain
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Italy
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Albania
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|Croatia
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
GROUP C
England leads the standings despite a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark. Slovenia and Serbia too played out a tie and stay in the bottom two of the standings. With one match left, all four teams have a chance of making it to the Round of 16.
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|England
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Denmark
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Slovenia
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Serbia
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
GROUP D
Netherlands remained top of Group D after a 0-0 draw with France in their second Group D fixture, while France, which has the same points-tally and goal difference as the Netherlands, is second because as it has scored a fewer goal.
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|France
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Austria
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|Poland
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
GROUP E
Ukraine found its first win of Euro 2024, with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia, and climbed two spots to second while the favourite on paper, Belgium remained bottom, having played a match less.
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Romania
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Ukraine
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|Slovakia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Belgium
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
GROUP F
Portugal notched a 3-0 win against Turkey to qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16 as Group F winner at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Saturday.
European Championship newcomer Georgia held the Czech Republic to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, taking a shock lead through a Georges Mikautadze penalty before an equaliser off the chest of Patrik Schick.
|Team
|Points
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Portugal
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|Turkiye
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|Czechia
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|Georgia
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
Latest on Sportstar
- Turkiye vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Ronaldo assists Fernandes; Another own goal; Major talking points from TRK v POR
- Euro 2024: Complete points table after Turkiye vs Portugal, Ronaldo and Co. confirm spot in last 16
- Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Kevin De Bruyne starts in BEL v ROU; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
- Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?
- Turkey vs Portugal highlights in pictures, Euro 2024: TRK v POR, Cristiano Ronaldo photos
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE