MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Complete points table after Turkiye vs Portugal, Ronaldo and Co. confirm spot in last 16

Take a look at the Euro 2024 group-wise points table after the Turkiye vs Portugal Group F match.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 23:41 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed a spot in the last-16 after beating Turkiye
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed a spot in the last-16 after beating Turkiye | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed a spot in the last-16 after beating Turkiye | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Take a look at the standings in every group in Euro 2024.

GROUP A

Ilkay Gundogan set up a goal for Jamal Musiala and then scored himself to give Germany a comfortable 2-0 win over Hungary in Group A on Wednesday that made the host nation the first side to qualify for the knockout stages at Euro 2024.

With two wins out of two, the Germans are guaranteed to be at least among the four best third-placed teams.

Scotland and Switzerland played out a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2024 Group A match two at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Germany 6 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
Switzerland 4 2 1 1 0 4 2 2
Scotland 1 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4
Hungary 0 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4

GROUP B

Spain leads the standings after cruising to a 3-0 win against Croatia and edging past Italy by a lone goal in its opening two matches of the campaign. Defending champion Italy also notched a 2-1 win against Albania but lost to La Roja.

In matchday two, Albania scored in stoppage time to play out a 2-2 draw against Croatia in the Euro 2024 Group B clash at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg on Wednesday.

GROUP B STANDINGS

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Spain 6 2 2 0 0 4 0 4
Italy 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
Albania 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1
Croatia 1 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3

GROUP C

England leads the standings despite a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark. Slovenia and Serbia too played out a tie and stay in the bottom two of the standings. With one match left, all four teams have a chance of making it to the Round of 16.

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
England 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
Denmark 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0
Slovenia 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0
Serbia 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1

GROUP D

Netherlands remained top of Group D after a 0-0 draw with France in their second Group D fixture, while France, which has the same points-tally and goal difference as the Netherlands, is second because as it has scored a fewer goal.

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Netherlands 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1
France 4 2 1 1 0 1 0 1
Austria 3 2 1 0 1 3 2 1
Poland 0 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3

GROUP E

Ukraine found its first win of Euro 2024, with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia, and climbed two spots to second while the favourite on paper, Belgium remained bottom, having played a match less.

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Romania 3 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Ukraine 3 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2
Slovakia 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0
Belgium 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

GROUP F

Portugal notched a 3-0 win against Turkey to qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16 as Group F winner at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Saturday.

European Championship newcomer Georgia held the Czech Republic to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, taking a shock lead through a Georges Mikautadze penalty before an equaliser off the chest of Patrik Schick.

Team Points Matches Played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Portugal 6 2 2 0 0 5 1 4
Turkiye 3 2 1 0 1 3 4 -1
Czechia 1 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1
Georgia 1 2 0 1 1 2 4 -2

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Turkiye vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Ronaldo assists Fernandes; Another own goal; Major talking points from TRK v POR
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Turkiye vs Portugal, Ronaldo and Co. confirm spot in last 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Kevin De Bruyne starts in BEL v ROU; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Turkey vs Portugal highlights in pictures, Euro 2024: TRK v POR, Cristiano Ronaldo photos
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Turkiye vs Portugal, Ronaldo and Co. confirm spot in last 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ammouta, who led Jordan to maiden AFC Asian Cup final, parts ways with team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal beats Turkey to qualify for Round of 16 as Group F winner
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the player with most assists in Euros history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Turkiye vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Ronaldo assists Fernandes; Another own goal; Major talking points from TRK v POR
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Turkiye vs Portugal, Ronaldo and Co. confirm spot in last 16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Belgium vs Romania LIVE score, Euro 2024: Lineups out; Kevin De Bruyne starts in BEL v ROU; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Turkey vs Portugal highlights in pictures, Euro 2024: TRK v POR, Cristiano Ronaldo photos
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment