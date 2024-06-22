MagazineBuy Print

Ecuador vs Venezuela LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in ECU v VEN, Preview, H2H record

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group B match between Ecuador vs Venezuela being played at the Levi’s Stadium.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 09:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela’s forward Salomon Rondon (C) challenges Argentina’s defender Juan Foyth (L).
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela’s forward Salomon Rondon (C) challenges Argentina’s defender Juan Foyth (L). | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela’s forward Salomon Rondon (C) challenges Argentina’s defender Juan Foyth (L). | Photo Credit: AFP

The Copa America 2024 Group B matches will kick-off with the clash between Ecuador and Venezuela at the Levi’s Stadium in California, United States.

Both Ecuador and Venezuela will be bidding to get their respective 2024 Copa America campaigns off to positive starts when they lock horns at the competition on Saturday.

Ecuador has never won the Copa America, but it has finished fourth on two previous occasions - in 1959 and 1993 - while the national side has made the quarterfinals in two of the last three tournaments.

Venezuela, meanwhile, has not actually been in action since a goalless draw with Guatemala at the end of March, while it has been beaten by Colombia and Italy in two of its last three matches.

ALSO READ | Argentina at Copa America 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, team guide

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
The Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match will kick off on Saturday, June 23 (3:30 AM IST) at Levi’s Stadium in California, United States.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Ecuador vs Venezuela Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Head-to-head record

Ecuador and Venezuela have met each other 36 times before. Ecuador has a better head-to-head record with 17 wins, while Venezuela has 12 victories, seven encounters ended in stalemate.

Played - 36

Ecuador - 17 | Venezuela - 12 | Tie - 7

Their last meeting in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers ended in a goalless draw in November 2023.

