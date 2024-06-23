Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Sarmiento’s stunner gives ten-man Ecuador lead after Valencia sees Red, top talking points

Here are the top talking points from the Copa America 2024 Group B match between Ecuador vs Venezuela being played at the Levi’s Stadium.

Chelsea-bound Kendry Paez impresses

Ecuador’s 17-year-old Kendry Paez has impressed in with his pace and trickery in the right-wing and is drawing fouls from Venezuela defenders. The Chelsea-bound teenager has also scored a goal for his national team and is one of the players to look out for in the Copa America 2024.

Valencia sees Red for karate kick on Martinez’s chest

On 22nd minute, Ecuador striker Enner Valencia got sent off by the referee for his late and dangerous challenge on Venezuela defender Jose Martinez. It was a chance for La Tri to take the lead, John Yeboah shot from inside the box was saved by Romo and Valencia wanted to get to the ball. However, his challenge on Martinez was late.

The referee initially showed a yellow card, however, after VAR check, he reversed his decision and showed the striker a straight red. Valencia was late and his challenge was high, his studs were also showing. It was a clear red card offence.

Sarmiento’s stunner gives Ecuador lead

Jeremy Sarmiento’s 40th minute strike from outside the box gives ten-man La Tri lead. It was a brilliant counter-attcak which was defended by the Venezuelan defence. Foul by Venezuela’s Yordan Osorio gives Ecuador a rare chance of a set piece situation. Following the free-kick, Sarmiento takes a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner to give his team the upper hand.