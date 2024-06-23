Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: AFG 9/0 (2); AUS elects to bowl first; Agar replaces Starc

- June 23, 2024 06:093rd over
Agar continues. Full outside off, driven to point. Pulls the length back, defended off the back foot. Ibrahim punches one through extra cover, will get a couple.
- June 23, 2024 06:03AFG 9/0 in 2 overs
Hazlewood from the other end. Four!! Short of a length on off stump, extra bounce and the inside edge runs past fine leg for a boundary. Five dots to complete the over.
- June 23, 2024 05:58AFG 5/0 in 1 over
The national anthems are done and dusted. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz out to open the innings. Will be Agar with the new ball.
Back of a length arm ball, slight movement into the batter. Slightly wider, Gurbaz cuts it to point. Four!! Attempted slog from Gurbaz, some turn on offer and the outside edge races to the boundary. Five runs from the over.
- June 23, 2024 05:38Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- June 23, 2024 05:37AUS skipper Mitchell Marsh after toss
We’re going to bowl first, try and have a read on conditions and have a good night. We know Afghanistan are a good side. We just need to trust our process and enjoy it. Ashton Agar comes in for Mitchell Starc, purely conditions based.
- June 23, 2024 05:34Toss Update
Australia wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Afghanistan.
- June 23, 2024 05:20Live Streaming Info
How to watch Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match online in India?
The Afghanistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
- June 23, 2024 04:53PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
- June 23, 2024 04:28Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Afghanistan.
