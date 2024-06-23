MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Pat Cummins becomes first player to pick two T20 WC hat-tricks

It was the second hat-trick in as many matches for Cummins who had picked one against Bangladesh in the previous Super Eight encounter.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 07:32 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates after dismissing Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh (not pictured) for his hat trick during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eight match between Australia and Bangladesh.
Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates after dismissing Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh (not pictured) for his hat trick during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eight match between Australia and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates after dismissing Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh (not pictured) for his hat trick during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eight match between Australia and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s Pat Cummins became the first bowler to pick two T20 World Cup hat-tricks during the Super Eight encounter against Afghanistan at Kingstown, St. Vincent on Sunday.

It was the second hat-trick in as many matches for Cummins who had picked one against Bangladesh in the previous Super Eight encounter.

After dismissing Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan off the last ball of his third over, Cummins returned in the last over of the innings to prise out Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib of consecutive deliveries.

List of all hat-tricks in T20 World Cup history:

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 2024 vs Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (c Tim David)

Karim Janat (c Tim David)

Gulbadin Naib (c Maxwell)

Pat Cummins (Australia) - 2024 vs Bangladesh

Mahmudullah (b)

Mahedi Hasan (c Zampa) 

Towhid Hridoy (c Hazlewood)

Brett Lee (Australia) - 2007 v Bangladesh (Result: Won)

Shakib Al Hasan (c Adam Gilchrist)

Mashrafe Mortaza (b)

Alok Kapali (lbw)

Curtis Campher (Ireland) - 2021 v Netherlands (Result: Won)

Colin Ackermann (c Neil Rock)

Ryan ten Doeschate (lbw)

Scott Edwards (lbw)

Roelof van der Merwe (b)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 2021 v South Africa (Result: Lost)

Aiden Markram (b)

Temba Bavuma (c Pathum Nissanka)

Dwaine Pretorius (c Bhanuka Rajapaksa)

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) - 2021 v England (Result: Won)

Chris Woakes (c Anrich Nortje)

Eoin Morgan (c Keshav Maharaj)

Chris Jordan (c David Miller)

Karthik Meiyappan (UAE) - 2022 v Sri Lanka (Result: Lost)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c Kashif Daud)

Charith Asalanka (c Vriitya Aravind)

Dasun Shanaka (b)

Josh Little (Ireland) - 2022 v New Zeland (Result: Lost)

Kane Williamson (c Delany)

James Neesham (lbw)

MItchell Santner (lbw)

