MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics

Three years after a positive marijuana test saw her kick off the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, Richardson captured the women’s 100 final in 10.71 seconds, with Melissa Jefferson second in 10.80 and Twanisha Terry third in 10.89.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 09:40 IST , Eugene, United States - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates after defeating Tamari Davis to win the women’s 100-m final during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. 
Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates after defeating Tamari Davis to win the women’s 100-m final during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates after defeating Tamari Davis to win the women’s 100-m final during the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field.  | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World 100-metre champion Sha’Carri Richardson earned a chance for Olympic redemption after winning the 100-metre race at the US athletics trials on Saturday, booking her ticket to the Paris Games.

Three years after a positive marijuana test saw her kick off the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, Richardson captured the women’s 100 final in 10.71 seconds, with Melissa Jefferson second in 10.80 and Twanisha Terry third in 10.89.

Richardson was behind at the start but surged to the lead in the middle and crossed the finish line in this year’s world-best time with a wind of 0.8 seconds.

“I feel honored. I feel every chapter I’ve been through in my life designed and prepared me for this moment. I cannot wait to go to Paris and represent,” Richardson said.

Three years ago, Richardson appeared set for the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics after winning at the US trials in 10.86 seconds.

But dreams of Olympic gold were shattered when it was revealed she had tested positive for marijuana, resulting in a one-month suspension that banned her from Tokyo.

Plans to revive her career at the 2022 World Championships failed when she bombed out of the US trials.

Richardson, however, roared back into form in 2023 with a thrilling 100m triumph at the World Championships in Budapest, taking the crown in a championship record of 10.65sec.

This year, Richardson won her only prior 100 at May’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene in 10.83.

“In the past three years, I’ve grown just (a) better understanding of myself, a deeper respect and appreciation for my gift that I have in the sport, and as well as my responsibility to the people that believe in and support me. I don’t put a time on myself, I just know that if I execute and run the race that I’ve trained (and) prepared for that the time comes with it,” Richardson said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sha'Carri Richardson /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    AFP
  2. Chelsea reaches deal to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian
    AFP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: David Miller reprimanded for code of conduct breach
    PTI
  4. Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 Highlights: TRK 0-3 POR; Ronaldo assists in dominant win over Turkiye
    Team Sportstar
  5. When a 166-square-mile island gifted world cricket two shining stars
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles cruises into men’s 100-metre semifinals
    AP
  2. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    AFP
  3. Tejas Shirse wins men’s 110m hurdles silver medal at World Athletics meet in Geneva
    Team Sportstar
  4. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Ryan Crouser overcomes sore elbow, advances to final
    AP
  5. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Richardson off the mark with 100-metre heat win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    AFP
  2. Chelsea reaches deal to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian
    AFP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: David Miller reprimanded for code of conduct breach
    PTI
  4. Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 Highlights: TRK 0-3 POR; Ronaldo assists in dominant win over Turkiye
    Team Sportstar
  5. When a 166-square-mile island gifted world cricket two shining stars
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment