T20 World Cup 2024: Shakib blasts Bangladesh’s ‘lack of fight’ against India

Chasing 197 to win, Bangladesh stumbled to 146-8 against India, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top scoring with 40.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 08:39 IST , North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Shakib Al Hasan walks off the field after being dismissed during the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Shakib Al Hasan walks off the field after being dismissed during the 2024 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
Shakib Al Hasan walks off the field after being dismissed during the 2024 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit out at his teammates’ ‘lack of fight’ after a 50-run rout by India effectively ended their T20 World Cup dreams.

Saturday’s mauling was Bangladesh’s second defeat in the Super Eights after an opening loss to Australia.

“We were always thinking that we came to do something good, and we will do it,” said former skipper Shakib, who was playing in his 128th T20 international.

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: India moves closer to semifinals with convincing win over Bangladesh

“But if you look at the result or the performance on the ground, actually we couldn’t show any fight in that way. It’s disappointing.”

Chasing 197 to win, Bangladesh stumbled to 146-8 against India, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top scoring with 40.

Making runs has been a problem for Bangladesh throughout the tournament with Towhid Hridoy their top run-getter with a modest 139 across six innings.

Shakib was the only player to make a half-century when he hit an undefeated 64 in the first round victory against the Netherlands.

“I don’t know how long it will take,” said the 37-year-old Shakib when asked to put a timeframe on Bangladesh winning a world title.

“When we played with two big teams, who were maybe the closest contenders for the World Cup, our gap with them was clearly visible.

“So, it is disappointing to me that we still have such huge gaps.”

Shakib made his international debut in 2006 and has also played in 67 Tests and 247 one-dayers. He has amassed more than 19,500 runs and taken over 700 wickets.

However, he will not make any hasty decisions on whether he will call time on his Bangladesh career.

“If the team think that they need me, and if I think that I need the team and I am feeling desired in that way then it is a matter of playing for the team,” he said.

“Otherwise, if I am not enjoying then of course, I will not play. When it’s time everyone will come to know about it.”

Related Topics

T20 World Cup /

Shakib Al Hasan

