T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Points Table updated after IND vs BAN: India goes top of Group 1, moves closer to semifinals spot

India beat Bangladesh in a Super Eight Group 1 T20 World Cup 2024 match in Antigua on Saturday and remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 23:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli in action.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in a Super Eight Group 1 T20 World Cup 2024 match in Antigua on Saturday and remained unbeaten in the tournament.

The win took India to the top of the standings in Group 1, which also comprises Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

If Australia beats Afghanistan on Sunday morning, India and the Aussies will book their spots in the semifinals of the tournament.

India next plays Australia on Monday in St. Lucia, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh face off in the last Super Eight game on Tuesday in Barbados.

T20 WORLD CUP SUPER EIGHT GROUP 1 POINTS TABLE

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
India 2 2 0 4 +2.425
Australia 1 1 0 2 +2.471
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -2.350
Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 -2.489

(Updated after IND vs BAN Super Eight Group 1 match on June 22)

