T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Points Table updated after IND vs BAN: India goes top of Group 1, moves closer to semifinals spot

India beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in a Super Eight Group 1 T20 World Cup 2024 match in Antigua on Saturday and remained unbeaten in the tournament.
The win took India to the top of the standings in Group 1, which also comprises Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
If Australia beats Afghanistan on Sunday morning, India and the Aussies will book their spots in the semifinals of the tournament.
India next plays Australia on Monday in St. Lucia, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh face off in the last Super Eight game on Tuesday in Barbados.
T20 WORLD CUP SUPER EIGHT GROUP 1 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|India
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+2.425
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+2.471
|Afghanistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-2.350
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-2.489
(Updated after IND vs BAN Super Eight Group 1 match on June 22)
