AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Ibrahim become second pair to register three 100-run stands in T20 WC

Afghanistan’s opening combination of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran became just the second pair to register three 100-run partnerships in T20 World Cups during the Super 8 encounter against Australia in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Sunday.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan is the only other duo to combine for three partnerships in World Cups, across two editions (2021 and 2022). The Afghan pair has scored all three century partnerships during the same series.

Gurbaz-Zadran also became the second most prolific pair in T20 World Cup history, behind their Pakistan counterparts with 383 runs in five innings.

The 118-run stand between the two was also the third highest partnership against Australia in T20 World Cup history.

Most century partnerships in T20 World Cups Babar Azam/ Muhammad Rizwan (PAK) - 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz/ Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) - 3* Adam Gilchrist/ Mathew Hayden (AUS) - 2 Alex Hales/ Eoin Morgan (ENG) - 2 Mahela Jayawardene/ Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 2 Virat Kohli/ Rohit Sharma (IND) - 2 David Warner/ Shane Watson (AUS) - 2