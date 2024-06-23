MagazineBuy Print

AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Ibrahim become second pair to register three 100-run stands in T20 WC

Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan is the only other duo to combine for three partnerships in World Cups.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 07:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz, right, and teammate Ibrahim Zadran run between wickets to score against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence.
Afghanistan batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz, right, and teammate Ibrahim Zadran run between wickets to score against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/ AP
Afghanistan batsmen Rahmanullah Gurbaz, right, and teammate Ibrahim Zadran run between wickets to score against Uganda during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence. | Photo Credit: RAMON ESPINOSA/ AP

Afghanistan’s opening combination of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran became just the second pair to register three 100-run partnerships in T20 World Cups during the Super 8 encounter against Australia in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Sunday.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan is the only other duo to combine for three partnerships in World Cups, across two editions (2021 and 2022). The Afghan pair has scored all three century partnerships during the same series.

Gurbaz-Zadran also became the second most prolific pair in T20 World Cup history, behind their Pakistan counterparts with 383 runs in five innings.

The 118-run stand between the two was also the third highest partnership against Australia in T20 World Cup history.

Most century partnerships in T20 World Cups
Babar Azam/ Muhammad Rizwan (PAK) - 3
Rahmanullah Gurbaz/ Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) - 3*
Adam Gilchrist/ Mathew Hayden (AUS) - 2
Alex Hales/ Eoin Morgan (ENG) - 2
Mahela Jayawardene/ Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 2
Virat Kohli/ Rohit Sharma (IND) - 2
David Warner/ Shane Watson (AUS) - 2
Most Partnerships runs in T20 World Cups
Babar Azam/ Muhammad Rizwan (PAK) - 411 runs in 6 innings
Rahmanullah Gurbaz/ Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) - 383 runs in 5 innings*
Jos Buttler/ Alex Hales (ENG) - 368 runs in 6 innings
Adam Gilchrist/ Mathew Hayden (AUS) - 335 runs in 6 innings
KL Rahul/ Rohit Sharma (IND) - 321 runs in 5 innings

