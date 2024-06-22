IND vs BAN: Pandya breaks MS Dhoni’s record from 2007 T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya’s late flourish against Bangladesh in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024 ensured India post a strong total of 196/5 in the match played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday.

Pandya remained unbeaten on 50 and broke the age-old record of MS Dhoni, scoring the highest score by a number six Indian batter in T20 World Cup history.

Pandya’s 27-ball innings consisted of four fours and three sixes as India finished close to 200.

He surpassed Dhoni’s 45, which was the previous best by Indian batter. The former Indian captain scored it against South Africa during the 2007 World T20 in Durban. Post that, Suresh Raina equalled the score, but no one surpassed it until today.

Highest score by an Indian batter at number six in T20 World Cups:

1) Hardik Pandya - 50 not out off 27 balls vs Bangladesh, 2024

2) MS Dhoni - 45 off 33 balls vs South Africa, 2007

3) Suresh Raina - 45 off 34 balls vs South Africa, 2012