Afghanistan completed a famous win against Australia in its encounter at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent to gain its first points in the Super Eight phase.
India is on top of the group after it beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in Antigua on Saturday and remained unbeaten in the tournament.
India next plays Australia on Monday in St. Lucia, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh face off in the last Super Eight game on Tuesday in Barbados.
Afghanistan can seal progress to the semifinal if it beats Bangladesh and India beats Australia. If Australia win against the current group topper, Afghanistan will need an NRR boost to make it through.
T20 WORLD CUP SUPER EIGHT GROUP 1 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|India
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+2.425
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Afghanistan
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-2.489
(Updated after AFG vs AUS Super Eight Group 1 match on June 23)
Latest on Sportstar
- Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Adam Zampa moves to second after AFG vs AUS Super Eight clash; Farooqi on top
- AFG vs AUS Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan stuns Australia to keep semifinal hopes alive
- T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table updated after AFG vs AUS: Afghanistan stuns Australia to gain first Super Eight points
- T20 World Cup 2024: Aggressive approach helps me, says Kuldeep Yadav
- United States vs Bolivia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in USA v BOL, Preview, H2H record
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE