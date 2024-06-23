MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table updated after AFG vs AUS: Afghanistan stuns Australia to gain first Super Eight points

AFG vs AUS: Here’s the updated Super Eight Group 1 points table of the T20 World Cup 2024 after the match between Afghanistan and Australia.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 09:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan in action against Australia.
Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan in action against Australia. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
infoIcon

Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan in action against Australia. | Photo Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Afghanistan completed a famous win against Australia in its encounter at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent to gain its first points in the Super Eight phase.

India is on top of the group after it beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in Antigua on Saturday and remained unbeaten in the tournament.

India next plays Australia on Monday in St. Lucia, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh face off in the last Super Eight game on Tuesday in Barbados.

Afghanistan can seal progress to the semifinal if it beats Bangladesh and India beats Australia. If Australia win against the current group topper, Afghanistan will need an NRR boost to make it through.

T20 WORLD CUP SUPER EIGHT GROUP 1 POINTS TABLE

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
India 2 2 0 4 +2.425
Australia 2 1 1 2
Afghanistan 2 1 1 2
Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 -2.489

(Updated after AFG vs AUS Super Eight Group 1 match on June 23)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Australia /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Adam Zampa moves to second after AFG vs AUS Super Eight clash; Farooqi on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs AUS Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan stuns Australia to keep semifinal hopes alive
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table updated after AFG vs AUS: Afghanistan stuns Australia to gain first Super Eight points
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Aggressive approach helps me, says Kuldeep Yadav
    PTI
  5. United States vs Bolivia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in USA v BOL, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table updated after AFG vs AUS: Afghanistan stuns Australia to gain first Super Eight points
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Aggressive approach helps me, says Kuldeep Yadav
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Shakib blasts Bangladesh’s ‘lack of fight’ against India
    AFP
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik’s batting puts us in good stead, says India skipper Rohit Sharma
    PTI
  5. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Pat Cummins becomes first player to pick two T20 WC hat-tricks
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Adam Zampa moves to second after AFG vs AUS Super Eight clash; Farooqi on top
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs AUS Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Afghanistan stuns Australia to keep semifinal hopes alive
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table updated after AFG vs AUS: Afghanistan stuns Australia to gain first Super Eight points
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Aggressive approach helps me, says Kuldeep Yadav
    PTI
  5. United States vs Bolivia LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in USA v BOL, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment