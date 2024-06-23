T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight Group 1 Points Table updated after AFG vs AUS: Afghanistan stuns Australia to gain first Super Eight points

Afghanistan completed a famous win against Australia in its encounter at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent to gain its first points in the Super Eight phase.

India is on top of the group after it beat Bangladesh by 50 runs in Antigua on Saturday and remained unbeaten in the tournament.

India next plays Australia on Monday in St. Lucia, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh face off in the last Super Eight game on Tuesday in Barbados.

Afghanistan can seal progress to the semifinal if it beats Bangladesh and India beats Australia. If Australia win against the current group topper, Afghanistan will need an NRR boost to make it through.

T20 WORLD CUP SUPER EIGHT GROUP 1 POINTS TABLE

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR India 2 2 0 4 +2.425 Australia 2 1 1 2 Afghanistan 2 1 1 2 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 -2.489

(Updated after AFG vs AUS Super Eight Group 1 match on June 23)