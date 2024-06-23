MagazineBuy Print

Belgium vs Romania, Euro 2024: Why was Lukaku’s goal cancelled after VAR check in BEL v ROU?

This is the third time in the two matches Lukaku has played in this Euros that his goal has been cancelled by VAR after being given by the referee.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 01:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Romelu Lukaku’s goal against Romania was called off by VAR in Euro 2024.
Romelu Lukaku’s goal against Romania was called off by VAR in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Romelu Lukaku’s goal against Romania was called off by VAR in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Romelu Lukaku scored against Romania for Belgium in its second Group E match of Euro 2024 but after a VAR check, his goal was turned down.

FOLLOW | LIVE: BELGIUM VS ROMANIA SCORE AND UPDATES

In the 64th minute, Kevin De Bruyne got the ball in the middle and played a perfect ball through for Lukaku who finally hit the target by finding the bottom left corner.

Belgian players ran off to celebrate however, VAR intervened and ruled offside.

Lukaku’s shoulder was ahead of the Romanian defense’s last player due to which despite a solid finish by him, the goal unfortunately didn’t count.

This is the third time in the two matches Lukaku has played in this Euros that his goal has been cancelled by VAR after being given by the referee.

In the first match against Slovakia, Lukaku netted the ball in the 55th minute with a tap-in but he was called offside.

In the same match, he scored again in the dying stages but Lois Openda was caught with a hand-ball offense by VAR before passing it to Lukaku.

