Euro 2024: Why was Romelu Lukaku’s goal ruled out in Belgium vs Slovakia?

Romelu Lukaku thought that he had got one back for his side after he tapped the ball into an empty net following a Belgium corner.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 22:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku.
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku. | Photo Credit: AP
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku. | Photo Credit: AP

Belgium is taking on Slovakia in its first match of Euro 2024 at the Frankfurt Arena.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | BELGIUM VS SLOVAKIA LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Belgium went behind in the first half after a goal from Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz. The Belgian defence made a miss-pass at the back and the ball fell to Róbert Boženík, whose shot was initially saved by Koen Casteels.

The rebound fell to Schranz who fired it into the back of the net from a tight angle.

Romelu Lukaku thought that he had got one back for his side after he tapped the ball into an empty net following a Belgium corner in the 55th minute.

However, the goal was ruled out after replays showed that Lukaku was just offside while Amadou Onana headed the ball towards the Inter Milan striker, from a Leandro Trossard corner.

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Romelu Lukaku /

Belgium

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
