Euro 2024: Why was Romelu Lukaku’s goal ruled out in Belgium vs Slovakia?

Belgium is taking on Slovakia in its first match of Euro 2024 at the Frankfurt Arena.
FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | BELGIUM VS SLOVAKIA LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024
Belgium went behind in the first half after a goal from Slovakia’s Ivan Schranz. The Belgian defence made a miss-pass at the back and the ball fell to Róbert Boženík, whose shot was initially saved by Koen Casteels.
The rebound fell to Schranz who fired it into the back of the net from a tight angle.
Romelu Lukaku thought that he had got one back for his side after he tapped the ball into an empty net following a Belgium corner in the 55th minute.
However, the goal was ruled out after replays showed that Lukaku was just offside while Amadou Onana headed the ball towards the Inter Milan striker, from a Leandro Trossard corner.
