Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE score and updates, Euro 2024: BEL v SVK; Ten minutes to kick-off, De Bruyne leads red devils

06 Feb 2013: Belgium 2-1 Slovakia (International Friendly)
20 May 2006: Slovakia 1-1 Belgium (International Friendly)
17 Apr 2002: Belgium 1-1 Slovakia (International Friendly)
Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Labotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin
Played: 3
Belgium: 1
Slovakia: 0
Draws: 2
Belgium predicted starting lineup (3,4,2,1) : Casteels; Faes, Witsel, De Cuyper; Castagne, Mangala, Onana, Doku; Trossard, De Bruyne; Lukaku
Slovakia predicted starting lineup (4,3,3) : Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin
Where to watch the live telecast of the Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 match in India?
The Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 match in India?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
