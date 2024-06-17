MagazineBuy Print

Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE score and updates, Euro 2024: BEL v SVK; Ten minutes to kick-off, De Bruyne leads red devils

BEL v SVK: Follow the live score and match updates from the Euro 2024 Group E clash between Belgium and Slovakia, being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Updated : Jun 17, 2024 21:25 IST

Team Sportstar
Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE score and updates.
Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE score and updates.
lightbox-info

Belgium vs Slovakia LIVE score and updates.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverageof the Euro 2024 Group E clash between Belgium and Slovakia, being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

  • June 17, 2024 21:10
    Euro 2024: Experience or youth - squad selection conundrum a major talking point

    Euro 2024: Experience or youth - squad selection conundrum a major talking point

    Euro 2024: The conundrum of youth over experience remains unclear however modern-day football is slowly shifting towards the former.

  • June 17, 2024 21:02
    Injury update!
  • June 17, 2024 20:54
    Belgium in EURO 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

    Belgium in EURO 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

    Belgium threatened a major trophy success over the last decade with a ‘golden generation’ of players but proved unable to live up to expectations.

  • June 17, 2024 20:51
    Belgium vs Slovakia previous appearances

    06 Feb 2013: Belgium 2-1 Slovakia (International Friendly)

    20 May 2006: Slovakia 1-1 Belgium (International Friendly)

    17 Apr 2002: Belgium 1-1 Slovakia (International Friendly)

  • June 17, 2024 20:38
    Slovakia starting lineup!

    Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Labotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin

  • June 17, 2024 20:30
    Why is Courtois not playing for Belgium?

    Euro 2024: Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing in Belgium vs Slovakia

    Thibaut Courtois will not feature in Belgium’s Euro 2024 opening match at the Frankfurt Arena on Monday. He will be replaced by Koen Casteels in goal.

  • June 17, 2024 20:24
    Belgium’s starting lineup!
  • June 17, 2024 20:16
    Belgium vs Slovakia: H2H stats

    Played: 3

    Belgium: 1

    Slovakia: 0

    Draws: 2

  • June 17, 2024 20:05
    Predicted lineups!

    Belgium predicted starting lineup (3,4,2,1) : Casteels; Faes, Witsel, De Cuyper; Castagne, Mangala, Onana, Doku; Trossard, De Bruyne; Lukaku

    Slovakia predicted starting lineup (4,3,3) : Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin

  • June 17, 2024 19:58
    Match Preview:

    BEL v SVK, Euro 2024: Mature Belgium seeks fast start against Slovakia

    Rejuvenated Belgium hopes to banish the memories of a dismal 2022 World Cup campaign fraught with issues on and off the pitch and extend a 15-match unbeaten run in its European Championship group E opener.

  • June 17, 2024 19:55
    Where to watch the Group E clash?

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 match in India?

    The Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam. 

    Where can you live stream the Belgium vs Slovakia Euro 2024 match in India?

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

