Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20Is after winning T20 World Cup 2024

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, beating South Africa in the final, on Saturday.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats,” Jadeja wrote on Instagram.

“Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support. Jai hind.”

Having made his debut in T20Is against Sri Lanka in 2009, he played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets.