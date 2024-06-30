MagazineBuy Print

England vs Slovakia LIVE Updates, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out; Kane, Foden, Saka starting in ENG v SVK

ENG v SVK: Follow the live coverage from the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between England and Slovakia from Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Jun 30, 2024 20:29 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between England and Slovakia from Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

  • June 30, 2024 20:29
    England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making

    Euro 2024: England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making

    For a major part of Southgate’s reign, he has avoided the pitfalls from that era, until now. In what is likely his final rodeo with England, he has conjured up a 2024 version of the Golden Generation-type situation with his selections.

  • June 30, 2024 20:27
    Slovakia starting lineup

    Dubravka (GK); Pekarik, Vavro, Duda, Skriniar, Hancko, Haraslin, Strelec, Kucka, Lobotka, Schranz

  • June 30, 2024 20:25
    England starting XI

    Pickford (GK); Walker, Stones, Guehi, Tripper; Mainoo, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Saka, Kane

  • June 30, 2024 20:04
    Predicted XI

    England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ENG v SVK Round of 16 clash

    Take a loos at the predicted lineups before England takes on Slovakia in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

  • June 30, 2024 20:04
    Head-to-head record

    England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ENG v SVK Round of 16 match

    This will be the 29th meeting between Germany and Denmark in which the former has won 15 time, while the latter last five victories to its name.

  • June 30, 2024 20:04
    Live-streaming info

    England vs Slovakia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 round of 16, ENG v SVK preview

    Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between England and Slovakia.

  • June 30, 2024 20:04
    Preview

    Gareth Southgate’s hesitant England team will need to finally make its presence felt in Euro 2024 against Slovakia in the last-16, or the underdog Slovaks will fancy its chances of upending its opponent.

    SVK v ENG, Euro 2024: Slovakia no pushovers for misfiring England in last-16 clash

    Slovakia had a solid Euro qualifying campaign with seven wins and a draw in 10 games, while England won six and drew two in a five-team group.

  • June 30, 2024 20:04
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between England and Slovakia from Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

