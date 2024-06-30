Key Updates
- June 30, 2024 20:29England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making
Euro 2024: England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making
For a major part of Southgate’s reign, he has avoided the pitfalls from that era, until now. In what is likely his final rodeo with England, he has conjured up a 2024 version of the Golden Generation-type situation with his selections.
- June 30, 2024 20:27Slovakia starting lineup
Dubravka (GK); Pekarik, Vavro, Duda, Skriniar, Hancko, Haraslin, Strelec, Kucka, Lobotka, Schranz
- June 30, 2024 20:25England starting XI
Pickford (GK); Walker, Stones, Guehi, Tripper; Mainoo, Rice, Bellingham; Foden, Saka, Kane
- June 30, 2024 20:04Live-streaming info
- June 30, 2024 20:04Preview
Gareth Southgate’s hesitant England team will need to finally make its presence felt in Euro 2024 against Slovakia in the last-16, or the underdog Slovaks will fancy its chances of upending its opponent.
- June 30, 2024 20:04Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between England and Slovakia from Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
