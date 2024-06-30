Euro 2024: Who is the referee of England vs Slovakia Round of 16 clash?

Trukish referee Umut Meler will take charge of first round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between England vs Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen.

He has been FIFA listed since 2017 and a member of the UEFA Elite since 2022.

In December 2023, Meler was hospitalised after being attacked at the end of a Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragücü and Çaykur Rizespor, an incident that led to a week-long suspension of all Turkish league football.

He will be joined by fellow countrymen Emre Eyisoy and Kerem Ersoy as the assistant referees.

Germany’s Marco Fritz will be the VAR referee.

