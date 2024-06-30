MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee of England vs Slovakia Round of 16 clash?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the England vs Slovakia Euro 2024 Round of 16 match being played at the Veltins-Arena.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 07:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Turkish referee Umut Meler presents a yellow card.
Turkish referee Umut Meler presents a yellow card. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Turkish referee Umut Meler presents a yellow card. | Photo Credit: AFP

Trukish referee Umut Meler will take charge of first round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between England vs Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen.

He has been FIFA listed since 2017 and a member of the UEFA Elite since 2022.

In December 2023, Meler was hospitalised after being attacked at the end of a Super Lig match between MKE Ankaragücü and Çaykur Rizespor, an incident that led to a week-long suspension of all Turkish league football.

He will be joined by fellow countrymen Emre Eyisoy and Kerem Ersoy as the assistant referees.

Germany’s Marco Fritz will be the VAR referee.

ALSO READ | England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Umut Meler (TUR)
Assistant referees: Emre Eyisoy (TUR) and Kerem Ersoy (TUR)
Video Assistant referee: Marco Fritz (GER)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 1 : Christian Dingert (GER)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee 2: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL)
Fourth official: Rade Obrenovic (SVN)

