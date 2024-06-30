England was shocked by Slovakia in its round of 16 match of the 2024 European Championship, and trails 0-1 at the Arena AufSchalke in Germany on Suday.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Spain vs Georgia LIVE score, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out soon; Match updates of ESP v GEO; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
- England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ENG 1-1 SVK; Bellingham equalises with a bicycle kick in added time after Ivan Schranz gives Slovakia lead
- Bouchier stars as England women cruise to ODI series win over New Zealand
- Euro 2024: When did England last get knocked out in the round of 16?
- IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: No rain expected during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE