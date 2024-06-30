MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: When did England last get knocked out in the round of 16?

England was shocked by Slovakia in its round of 16 match of the 2024 European Championship, and trails 0-1 at the Arena AufSchalke in Germany on Suday.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 23:23 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at Arena AufSchalke on June 30, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at Arena AufSchalke on June 30, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gareth Southgate, Head Coach of England, reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia at Arena AufSchalke on June 30, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: When did England last get knocked out in the round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs Georgia LIVE score, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out soon; Match updates of ESP v GEO; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why was Phil Foden’s goal disallowed in England vs Slovakia?
    Team Sportstar
  4. England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Harry Kane becomes player with most competitive appearances for England
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Foden’s goal ruled out; Schrnz becomes top scorer; Major talking points from ENG v SVK
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs Georgia LIVE score, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out soon; Match updates of ESP v GEO; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ENG 1-1 SVK; Bellingham equalises with a bicycle kick in added time after Ivan Schranz gives Slovakia lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bouchier stars as England women cruise to ODI series win over New Zealand
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024: When did England last get knocked out in the round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: No rain expected during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment