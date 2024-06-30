England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Harry Kane becomes player with most competitive appearances for England

England captain Harry Kane became the English player with the most competitive appearances for the national after starting in its Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Slovakia at the Arena AufSchalke on Sunday.

With his 79th appearance, Kane broke the record held by former goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

The Bayern Munich forward who made his England debut in 2015, has 94 appearances for the Three Lions, scoring 64 goals and assisting 19 during this period.

He is also England’s all-time top scorer, having 11 more goals than Wayne Rooney in second place. In Euro 2024, Kane has netted only once so far, scoring in England’s 1-1 draw against Denmark its second game of the group stage.