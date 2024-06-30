Indian sports wrap, June 30: India to face Malaysia in quarters of Badminton Asia Junior Championships

BADMINTON
India to face Malaysia in quarters Badminton Asia Junior Championships
India will face Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, after finishing second in Group C on Sunday.
Having already qualified for the knockout stage, India changed its entire line up for the last group match against Indonesia as it rested Tanvi Sharma in girls singles and played fresh mixed and men’s doubles pairs. Dhruv Negi was given the responsibility to play the boy’s singles rubber.
Navya Kanderi, who played the girls singles instead of Sharma, was the only player to earn a point as India went down 1-4 despite running the host close in all the matches.
The mixed doubles combination of Vansh Dev and Shravani Walekar lost the opening match against Taufik Aderya and Clairine Mulia 14-21, 16-21 before Negi’s over an hour fight against Bueno Oktora ended on the losing side of the 14-21, 21-11, 11-21 scoreline.
The fate of the tie was decided once Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vishwa Tej Gobburu lost the boys doubles 17-21, 15-21 against Anselmus Prasetya and Pulung Ramadhan.
Navya then put India on the scoreboard with a 21-19, 21-19 win over Mutiara Puspitasari.
Results:
-Team Sportstar
TENNIS
Vaidehi Chaudhari wins ITF title
Vaidehi Chaudhary battled for three hours and 23 minutes to beat Kyoka Okamura of Japan 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the final of the USD 25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, on Sunday.
It was the third singles title in the professional circuit for the 24-year-old Vaidehi who trains with coach Jignesh Raval in Ahmedabad.
Vaidehi also has four doubles titles in the international circuit. In the USD 15,000 women’s event in Los Angeles, Sahaja Yamalapalli set up a title clash against Amy Zhu of USA.
The results:
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Hitesh Chauhan runner-up in ITF juniors
Hitesh Chauhan of the Roundglass Academy, was beaten 7-5, 6-3 in the final by Hyu Kawanashi of Japan in the final of the ITF junior tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand.
Hitesh had earlier beaten the third seed Koshiro Nakamae of Japan 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, two other trainees of Roundglass, Yashwin Dahiya and Vivaan Bidasaria were runner-up in doubles in the Asian under-14 event in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.
The Indian pair, which had won the title in China earlier, was beaten 4-6, 6-4, [10-3] by Makhmudbek Beknazarav of Uzbekistan and Radion Traigel of Kazakhstan in the final.
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Latest on Sportstar
- England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out; Kane, Foden, Saka starting in ENG v SVK
- England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Harry Kane becomes player with most competitive appearances for England
- Indian sports wrap, June 30: India to face Malaysia in quarters of Badminton Asia Junior Championships
- Pakistan retains Nida Dar as women’s team captain for Asia Cup in July
- Paris Olympics bound athletes given hearty send-off by IOA
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE