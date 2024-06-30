MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, June 30: India to face Malaysia in quarters of Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on June 30.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 21:21 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 pose before leaving for Indonesia.
The Indian squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 pose before leaving for Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Indian squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2024 pose before leaving for Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BADMINTON

India to face Malaysia in quarters Badminton Asia Junior Championships

India will face Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship at Yogyakarta, Indonesia, after finishing second in Group C on Sunday.

Having already qualified for the knockout stage, India changed its entire line up for the last group match against Indonesia as it rested Tanvi Sharma in girls singles and played fresh mixed and men’s doubles pairs. Dhruv Negi was given the responsibility to play the boy’s singles rubber.

Navya Kanderi, who played the girls singles instead of Sharma, was the only player to earn a point as India went down 1-4 despite running the host close in all the matches.

The mixed doubles combination of Vansh Dev and Shravani Walekar lost the opening match against Taufik Aderya and Clairine Mulia 14-21, 16-21 before Negi’s over an hour fight against Bueno Oktora ended on the losing side of the 14-21, 21-11, 11-21 scoreline.

The fate of the tie was decided once Bhargav Ram Arigela and Vishwa Tej Gobburu lost the boys doubles 17-21, 15-21 against Anselmus Prasetya and Pulung Ramadhan.

Navya then put India on the scoreboard with a 21-19, 21-19 win over Mutiara Puspitasari.

Results:
India lost to Indonesia 1-4 (Vansh Dev/Shravani Walekar lost Taufik Aderya/Clairine Mulia 14-21, 16-21; Dhruv Negi lost to Bismo Oktora 14-21, 21-11, 11-21; Bharav Ram Arigela/Vishwa Tej Gobburu lost to Anselmus Prasetya/Pulung Ramadhan 17-21, 15-21; Navya Kanderi bt Mutiara Puspitasari 21-19, 21-19; K Vennala/Shravani Walekar lost to Isyana Meida/Rinjani Nastine 15-21, 11-21)

-Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Vaidehi Chaudhari wins ITF title

Vaidehi Chaudhary battled for three hours and 23 minutes to beat Kyoka Okamura of Japan 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the final of the USD 25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, on Sunday.

It was the third singles title in the professional circuit for the 24-year-old Vaidehi who trains with coach Jignesh Raval in Ahmedabad.

Vaidehi also has four doubles titles in the international circuit. In the USD 15,000 women’s event in Los Angeles, Sahaja Yamalapalli set up a title clash against Amy Zhu of USA.

The results:
$25,000 ITF women, Taipei, Taiwan: Singles (final): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Kyoka Okamura (Jpn) 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.
$15,000 ITF women, Los Angeles, USA: Singles (semifinals): Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Rachel Gailis (USA) 6-0, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Hitesh Chauhan runner-up in ITF juniors

Hitesh Chauhan of the Roundglass Academy, was beaten 7-5, 6-3 in the final by Hyu Kawanashi of Japan in the final of the ITF junior tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Hitesh had earlier beaten the third seed Koshiro Nakamae of Japan 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, two other trainees of Roundglass, Yashwin Dahiya and Vivaan Bidasaria were runner-up in doubles in the Asian under-14 event in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

The Indian pair, which had won the title in China earlier, was beaten 4-6, 6-4, [10-3] by Makhmudbek Beknazarav of Uzbekistan and Radion Traigel of Kazakhstan in the final.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

