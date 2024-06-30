MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tour de France 2024 stage two: Pogacar takes yellow jersey with Vingegaard keeping up

Pogacar attacked from the chasing peloton up the second ascent of the short but brutally steep San Luca climb in the second stage of the Tour.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 22:55 IST , BOLOGNA (ITALY) - 1 MIN READ

AP
UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar and Team Visma | Lease a Bike’s Jonas Vingegaard in action.
UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar and Team Visma | Lease a Bike’s Jonas Vingegaard in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar and Team Visma | Lease a Bike’s Jonas Vingegaard in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It took only two days into the Tour de France to show that Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard are in a class of their own.

Pogacar attacked from the chasing peloton up the second ascent of the short but brutally steep San Luca climb in the second stage of the Tour on Sunday and only Vingegaard was able to follow him.

The move meant that Pogacar took the leader’s yellow jersey from Stage 1 winner Romain Bardet.

Breakaway rider Kevin Vauquelin made it two French wins in two days by winning the hilly stage with an attack of his own up San Luca to follow up countryman Bardet’s success.

ALSO READ: Tour de France 2024: Romain Bardet claims first yellow jersey in Stage one

Pogacar won the Tour in 2020 and 2021 then finished second behind Vingegaard the last two years.

Pogacar is aiming for the rare Giro d’Italia-Tour double after dominating the Italian Grand Tour last month. Vingegaard hadn’t raced since a big crash in April left him with a broken collarbone and ribs, plus a collapsed lung.

The 23-year-old Vauquelin, who won his first ever Grand Tour stage, rides for the Arkea-B&B Hotels team.

The opening four stages are being held in Italy for the first time.

The 199-kilometer (124-mile) route starting in Cesenatico featured six categorized climbs, including two ascents up San Luca before the finish in downtown Bologna.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tour de France 2024 /

Tadej Pogacar /

Jonas Vingegaard

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ENG 0-1 SVK; Foden’s equaliser ruled out by VAR after Ivan Schranz gives Slovakia lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: No rain expected during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Anshu Malik suffers shoulder strain during training, WFI seeks status report from wrestler
    PTI
  4. Spain vs Georgia LIVE score, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ESP v GEO; Match updates; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who after Rohit Sharma? A look at top contenders for Indian T20I captaincy after T20 World Cup 2024 win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Anshu Malik suffers shoulder strain during training, WFI seeks status report from wrestler
    PTI
  2. Tour de France 2024 stage two: Pogacar takes yellow jersey with Vingegaard keeping up
    AP
  3. Indian sports wrap, June 30: India to face Malaysia in quarters of Badminton Asia Junior Championships
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics bound athletes given hearty send-off by IOA
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Tour de France stage two: Two key Vingegaard team mates hit the deck
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ENG 0-1 SVK; Foden’s equaliser ruled out by VAR after Ivan Schranz gives Slovakia lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: No rain expected during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Anshu Malik suffers shoulder strain during training, WFI seeks status report from wrestler
    PTI
  4. Spain vs Georgia LIVE score, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ESP v GEO; Match updates; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. Who after Rohit Sharma? A look at top contenders for Indian T20I captaincy after T20 World Cup 2024 win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment