Tour de France stage two: Two key Vingegaard team mates hit the deck

The incident, which occurred with about 90 kilometres left in the 199.2-km ride from Cesenatico to Bologna, also saw Ineos-Grenadiers rider Laurens de Plus hit the deck.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 19:19 IST , BOLOGNA, Italy - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File photo: Jorgenson went to the medical car to have a bruised elbow bandaged by a race doctor.
File photo: Jorgenson went to the medical car to have a bruised elbow bandaged by a race doctor. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File photo: Jorgenson went to the medical car to have a bruised elbow bandaged by a race doctor. | Photo Credit: AP

Wout van Aert and Matteo Jorgenson, two of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard’s lieutenants, crashed during the second stage of the Tour de France on Sunday.

Visma-Lease a Bike rider Van Aert of Belgium was back on his bike quickly and gave a thumbs-up to the camera, while it took American Jorgenson, the Paris-Nice winner, a few more seconds to get back into the race.

Jorgenson went to the medical car to have a bruised elbow bandaged by a race doctor.



