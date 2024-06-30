Wout van Aert and Matteo Jorgenson, two of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard’s lieutenants, crashed during the second stage of the Tour de France on Sunday.
Visma-Lease a Bike rider Van Aert of Belgium was back on his bike quickly and gave a thumbs-up to the camera, while it took American Jorgenson, the Paris-Nice winner, a few more seconds to get back into the race.
Jorgenson went to the medical car to have a bruised elbow bandaged by a race doctor.
The incident, which occurred with about 90 kilometres left in the 199.2-km ride from Cesenatico to Bologna, also saw Ineos-Grenadiers rider Laurens de Plus hit the deck.
Latest on Sportstar
- Tour de France stage two: Two key Vingegaard team mates hit the deck
- India becomes first team to win T20 World Cup with unbeaten record
- National 2W Drag Racing Championship: Triple delight for Hemanth Muddappa; Jagathishree notches second win
- T20 World Cup 2024: India caps dream run with thrilling final win in Barbados
- T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Jasprit Bumrah peers into future to drag India back from dead
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE