LIVE Spain vs Georgia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ESP 0-1 GEO; Le Normand scores own goal

ESP vs GEO Live score: Catch the live updates of the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Spain and Georgia being played at the Cologne Stadium.

Updated : Jul 01, 2024 01:11 IST

Team Sportstar
Spain faces Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday, where memories will undoubtedly drift to the 7-1 thrashing it dished out to the same opponents last year in a match that helped the team gel at a time of turmoil for Spanish football.
Spain faces Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday, where memories will undoubtedly drift to the 7-1 thrashing it dished out to the same opponents last year in a match that helped the team gel at a time of turmoil for Spanish football. | Photo Credit: Getty images
lightbox-info

Spain faces Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday, where memories will undoubtedly drift to the 7-1 thrashing it dished out to the same opponents last year in a match that helped the team gel at a time of turmoil for Spanish football. | Photo Credit: Getty images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Spain and Georgia being played at the Cologne Stadium.

  • July 01, 2024 01:09
    39’ GOAALL!! ESP 1-1 GEO

    Rodri scores!!

  • July 01, 2024 01:06
    35’ ESP 0-1 GEO

    Cucurella gets the ball outside the box and looks to find the bottom right corner from long range. Mamardashvili makes another save to secure his side’s lead.

  • July 01, 2024 01:05
    33’ ESP 0-1 GEO

    Once again it’s Georgia on the attack. Kvaratskhelia drives down the left and gets past Le Normand. But Cravajal tracks back well to take the ball away from the Georgian.

  • July 01, 2024 01:01
    30’ ESP 0-1 GEO

    Georgia is on the counter now and Spain is struggling. Kvarastskhelia gets the ball and lays it off to Lochoshvili on the edge of the box. He hits it with power but the Spain defence does well to block the shot.

  • July 01, 2024 00:57
    27’ ESP 0-1 GEO

    Georgia has completed only 42 passes so far, compared to 238 by Spain. 

    Pedri gets the ball on the edge of the box and hits it on the half-volley with his left. It goes just wide of the goal in the end. 

  • July 01, 2024 00:55
    24’ ESP 0-1 GEO

    Alvaro Morata concedes a freekick after bringing down Lochoshvili.

  • July 01, 2024 00:53
    WATCH THE OWN GOAL

    WATCH: Georgia leads after Spain scores own goal to in Euro 2024 round of 16 match

    Spain conceded an own goal after a series of attacks to trail 0-1 against Georgia in their Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Germany on Sunday.

  • July 01, 2024 00:52
    21’ ESP 0-1 GEO | SAVE

    Spain is frantic now. Fabian Ruiz is on the right side of the box and hits the ball with power. Mamardashvili makes another save.

  • July 01, 2024 00:48
    18’ OWN GOAAL!! ESP 0-1 GEO

    Georgia scores!! Georgia catches Spain off guard and the ball is played to Kakabadze who has space on the right wing. He looks up and whips a ball into the middle. It bounces inside the box and it hits Le Normand and goes into the goal. Another own goal in the tournament.

  • July 01, 2024 00:44
    14’ ESP 0-0 GEO

    Spain is knocking on the door again and again. The Georgian defence is throwing themselves at the ball to keep the scores level. Williams gets the ball on the left side of the box and takes a shot. He is closed down by a defender and it goes out for a corner.

  • July 01, 2024 00:41
    11’ ESP 0-0 GEO | SAVE

    Corner comes in from the left for Spain. The ball is directed toward the goal and Mamardashvili makes another great save.

  • July 01, 2024 00:39
    8’ ESP 0-0 GEO

    So far, the game is being played exclusively in the Georgian half. Nico Williams spots Cucurella’s run and passes to him inside the box. Cucurella cuts back a cross which is cleared away for a corner.

  • July 01, 2024 00:36
    5’ ESP 0-0 GEO | CHANCE

    Yamal gets the ball in the middle of the pitch and drives into the half. He lays it off to Carvajal on the right wing who crosses it into the middle. Pedri is there and stretches out a leg to direct the ball on target.

    Georgia’s keeper Mamardashvili does well to catch the ball and make a save.

  • July 01, 2024 00:33
    2’ ESP 0-0 GEO

    Spain starts the game with possession of the ball as expected. Fabian Ruiz gets the ball outside the box and tries a shot. It is blocked an cleared away by the Georgian defence. 

  • July 01, 2024 00:30
    ESP 0-0 GEO | KICK OFF!!

    Spain kicks off the match shooting from right to left. The winner of this match will face the host nation Germany in the quarterfinal.

  • July 01, 2024 00:26
    Follow the live pictures from the match here

    Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO

    ESP vs GEO Live photos: Catch the live updates in pictures of the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Spain and Georgia being played at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.

  • July 01, 2024 00:24
    Look at how Luis de la Fuente has affected Spain’s style of play

    Luis de la Fuente – La Roja’s old hand, tweaking tiki-taka to Spain’s success in Euro 2024

    In 17 months, La Roja have won their maiden UEFA Nations League title, topped their Euro qualification group and won all their Euro 2024 group-stage games, presenting themselves as potential challengers for the title.

  • July 01, 2024 00:24
    Minutes to kick off!!

    The players are making their way into the Cologne stadium. Alvaro Morata leads Spain while Guram Kashia leads Georgia.

  • July 01, 2024 00:18
    Who is the referee for the match?

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Spain vs Georgia round of 16 match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 round of 16 match being played between Spain and Georgia at the Cologne Stadium.

  • July 01, 2024 00:08
    SPAIN VS GEORGIA PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

    19 Nov 2023: Spain 3-1 Georgia (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)

    08 Sep 2023: Georgia 1-7 Spain (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)

    05 Sep 2021: Spain 4-0 Georgia (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)

    28 Mar 2021: Georgia 1-2 Spain (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)

    07 Jun 2016: Spain 0-1 Georgia (International friendly)

  • June 30, 2024 23:56
    How did debutant Georgia make it to the knockouts?

    Euro 2024: How Georgia defied odds to stun Portugal

    Georgia was ranked 154th in the world FIFA ranking in 2015, and nine years later, it has become one of the sixteen best teams in the European Championship. 

  • June 30, 2024 23:41
    SPAIN VS GEORGIA HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

    Played: 7

    Spain: 6

    Georgia: 1

    Draws: 0

  • June 30, 2024 23:28
    Georgia starting XI

    Mamardashvili, Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Dvali, Lochoshvili, Chakvetadze, Kiteishvili, kochorashvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

  • June 30, 2024 23:26
    Spain starting XI

    Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz, Yamal, Williams, Morata

  • June 30, 2024 23:26
    LINEUPS OUT!!

  • June 30, 2024 23:13
    PREVIEW

    ESP vs GEO, Euro 2024 round of 16: Spain still going strong since Tbilisi turnaround, Georgia eyes another shock

    As Spain prepares to face Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday, memories will undoubtedly drift to the 7-1 thrashing it dished out to the same opponents last year in a Euro qualifier match.

  • June 30, 2024 23:03
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Yamal, Morata, Williams

    Georgia predicted XI (5-3-2): Mamardashvili, Tsitaishvili, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Kakabadze, Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze, Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

  • June 30, 2024 23:03
    Where to watch the Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match?

    The Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 30, 2024 23:03
    When and where will Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick-off?

    The Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, July 1, Monday, at the Cologne stadium in Germany.

