LIVE Spain vs Georgia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ESP 0-1 GEO; Le Normand scores own goal

- July 01, 2024 01:0939’ GOAALL!! ESP 1-1 GEO
Rodri scores!!
- July 01, 2024 01:0635’ ESP 0-1 GEO
Cucurella gets the ball outside the box and looks to find the bottom right corner from long range. Mamardashvili makes another save to secure his side’s lead.
- July 01, 2024 01:0533’ ESP 0-1 GEO
Once again it’s Georgia on the attack. Kvaratskhelia drives down the left and gets past Le Normand. But Cravajal tracks back well to take the ball away from the Georgian.
- July 01, 2024 01:0130’ ESP 0-1 GEO
Georgia is on the counter now and Spain is struggling. Kvarastskhelia gets the ball and lays it off to Lochoshvili on the edge of the box. He hits it with power but the Spain defence does well to block the shot.
- July 01, 2024 00:5727’ ESP 0-1 GEO
Georgia has completed only 42 passes so far, compared to 238 by Spain.
Pedri gets the ball on the edge of the box and hits it on the half-volley with his left. It goes just wide of the goal in the end.
- July 01, 2024 00:5524’ ESP 0-1 GEO
Alvaro Morata concedes a freekick after bringing down Lochoshvili.
- July 01, 2024 00:5221’ ESP 0-1 GEO | SAVE
Spain is frantic now. Fabian Ruiz is on the right side of the box and hits the ball with power. Mamardashvili makes another save.
- July 01, 2024 00:4818’ OWN GOAAL!! ESP 0-1 GEO
Georgia scores!! Georgia catches Spain off guard and the ball is played to Kakabadze who has space on the right wing. He looks up and whips a ball into the middle. It bounces inside the box and it hits Le Normand and goes into the goal. Another own goal in the tournament.
- July 01, 2024 00:4414’ ESP 0-0 GEO
Spain is knocking on the door again and again. The Georgian defence is throwing themselves at the ball to keep the scores level. Williams gets the ball on the left side of the box and takes a shot. He is closed down by a defender and it goes out for a corner.
- July 01, 2024 00:4111’ ESP 0-0 GEO | SAVE
Corner comes in from the left for Spain. The ball is directed toward the goal and Mamardashvili makes another great save.
- July 01, 2024 00:398’ ESP 0-0 GEO
So far, the game is being played exclusively in the Georgian half. Nico Williams spots Cucurella’s run and passes to him inside the box. Cucurella cuts back a cross which is cleared away for a corner.
- July 01, 2024 00:365’ ESP 0-0 GEO | CHANCE
Yamal gets the ball in the middle of the pitch and drives into the half. He lays it off to Carvajal on the right wing who crosses it into the middle. Pedri is there and stretches out a leg to direct the ball on target.
Georgia’s keeper Mamardashvili does well to catch the ball and make a save.
- July 01, 2024 00:332’ ESP 0-0 GEO
Spain starts the game with possession of the ball as expected. Fabian Ruiz gets the ball outside the box and tries a shot. It is blocked an cleared away by the Georgian defence.
- July 01, 2024 00:30ESP 0-0 GEO | KICK OFF!!
Spain kicks off the match shooting from right to left. The winner of this match will face the host nation Germany in the quarterfinal.
Luis de la Fuente – La Roja’s old hand, tweaking tiki-taka to Spain’s success in Euro 2024
In 17 months, La Roja have won their maiden UEFA Nations League title, topped their Euro qualification group and won all their Euro 2024 group-stage games, presenting themselves as potential challengers for the title.
- July 01, 2024 00:24Minutes to kick off!!
The players are making their way into the Cologne stadium. Alvaro Morata leads Spain while Guram Kashia leads Georgia.
- July 01, 2024 00:08SPAIN VS GEORGIA PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS
19 Nov 2023: Spain 3-1 Georgia (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)
08 Sep 2023: Georgia 1-7 Spain (UEFA European Championship qualifiers)
05 Sep 2021: Spain 4-0 Georgia (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
28 Mar 2021: Georgia 1-2 Spain (FIFA World Cup qualifiers)
07 Jun 2016: Spain 0-1 Georgia (International friendly)
- June 30, 2024 23:41SPAIN VS GEORGIA HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Played: 7
Spain: 6
Georgia: 1
Draws: 0
- June 30, 2024 23:28Georgia starting XI
Mamardashvili, Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Dvali, Lochoshvili, Chakvetadze, Kiteishvili, kochorashvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia
- June 30, 2024 23:26Spain starting XI
Simon, Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz, Yamal, Williams, Morata
- June 30, 2024 23:26LINEUPS OUT!!
- June 30, 2024 23:13PREVIEW
ESP vs GEO, Euro 2024 round of 16: Spain still going strong since Tbilisi turnaround, Georgia eyes another shock
As Spain prepares to face Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday, memories will undoubtedly drift to the 7-1 thrashing it dished out to the same opponents last year in a Euro qualifier match.
- June 30, 2024 23:03PREDICTED LINEUPS
Spain predicted XI (4-3-3): Unai Simón; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella, Pedri, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Yamal, Morata, Williams
Georgia predicted XI (5-3-2): Mamardashvili, Tsitaishvili, Dvali, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Kakabadze, Kochorashvili, Kiteishvili, Chakvetadze, Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze
- June 30, 2024 23:03Where to watch the Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- June 30, 2024 23:03When and where will Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick-off?
The Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST, July 1, Monday, at the Cologne stadium in Germany.
