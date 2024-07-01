Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Le Normand’s own goal gives Georgia lead; Top talking points from ESP v GEO

Spain takes on Georgia in Euro 2024 round of 16 match at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne in Germany.

Sportstar takes a look at the top talking points from the match:

Georgia makes Euro knockout debut

Georgia is making its debut in European Championship knockouts. The ongoing campaign is its first ever appearance in a major international tournament. In the last match, the Bulldogs have defeated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to book itself a place in the round of 16.

Le Normand’s own goal gives Georgia lead

Own goals continues to reign supreme in Euro 2024. Spanish centre-back Robin Le Normand scores yet another own goal to Georgia the lead against the run of the play. Georgian right-back Otar Kakabadze put in a cross aimed at Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the far post but the Spanish defender puts it into its own net with his stomach. This is the eighth own goal of the tournament.