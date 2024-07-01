MagazineBuy Print

Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Le Normand’s own goal gives Georgia lead; Top talking points from ESP v GEO

Take a look at all the major talking points from the Spain vs Georgia Euro 2024 round of 16 match played at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 00:28 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Georgia’s players celebrate team’s first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Spain and Georgia.
Georgia’s players celebrate team’s first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Spain and Georgia. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Georgia’s players celebrate team’s first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between Spain and Georgia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain takes on Georgia in Euro 2024 round of 16 match at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne in Germany.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | ENGLAND VS SLOVAKIA LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Sportstar takes a look at the top talking points from the match:

Georgia makes Euro knockout debut

Georgia is making its debut in European Championship knockouts. The ongoing campaign is its first ever appearance in a major international tournament. In the last match, the Bulldogs have defeated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to book itself a place in the round of 16.

Le Normand’s own goal gives Georgia lead

Own goals continues to reign supreme in Euro 2024. Spanish centre-back Robin Le Normand scores yet another own goal to Georgia the lead against the run of the play. Georgian right-back Otar Kakabadze put in a cross aimed at Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the far post but the Spanish defender puts it into its own net with his stomach. This is the eighth own goal of the tournament.

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
