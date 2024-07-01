Euro 2024 Quarterfinal fixtures: Spain vs Germany, England vs Switzerland confirmed in knockouts

With the Euro 2024 round of 16 fixtures on, four teams have confirmed their places in the second round of knockout stages (quarterfinal) of this edition of the tournament in Germany.
Teams still to play in Euro 2024 round of 16:
Here are all the Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures of Euro 2024.
Round of 16
France will go against Belgium.
Portugal will face Slovenia.
Romania will play Netherlands.
Austria will play Turkey.
Quarterfinal
Germany is set to play Spain in the first game of Quarterfinal.
The winner of France vs Belgium and Portugal vs Slovenia will play in the second quarterfinal.
England and Switzerland are confirmed to play the third game of Quarterfinal.
The winner Romania vs Netherlands and Austria vs Turkey will play in the final quarterfinal.
Semifinals
The first and second quarterfinal winners will play in the first semifinal.
The third and fourth quarterfinal winner will play in the second semifinal.
As things stand after Spain vs Georgia match on Monday, July 1.
