Euro 2024 Quarterfinal fixtures: Spain vs Germany, England vs Switzerland confirmed in knockouts

Here are all the Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures of Euro 2024.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 02:22 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England will against Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarterfinals.
England will against Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England will against Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: AFP

With the Euro 2024 round of 16 fixtures on, four teams have confirmed their places in the second round of knockout stages (quarterfinal) of this edition of the tournament in Germany.

ALSO READ |

Teams still to play in Euro 2024 round of 16:
Portugal, Austria, France, Netherlands, Slovenia, Romania, Belgium, Turkey.

Here are all the Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures of Euro 2024.

Round of 16

France will go against Belgium.

Portugal will face Slovenia.

Romania will play Netherlands.

Austria will play Turkey.

Quarterfinal

Germany is set to play Spain in the first game of Quarterfinal.

The winner of France vs Belgium and Portugal vs Slovenia will play in the second quarterfinal.

England and Switzerland are confirmed to play the third game of Quarterfinal.

The winner Romania vs Netherlands and Austria vs Turkey will play in the final quarterfinal.

Semifinals

The first and second quarterfinal winners will play in the first semifinal.

The third and fourth quarterfinal winner will play in the second semifinal.

As things stand after Spain vs Georgia match on Monday, July 1.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

England /

Germany /

Spain /

Switzerland

