Spain conceded an own goal off Robin Le Normand after a series of attacks to trail 0-1 against Georgia in their Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Cologne, Germany on Sunday. Watch the goal below:
FOR VIEWERS IN UK
FOR VIEWERS IN USA
FOR VIEWERS IN INDIA
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Spain vs Georgia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ESP 2-1 GEO; Fabian Ruiz heads Spain into the lead
- WATCH: Georgia leads after Spain scores own goal in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
- Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Ruiz gives Spain lead after Rodri equalises; Top talking points from ESP v GEO
- Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO
- WATCH: Rodri equalises for Spain against Georgia in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE