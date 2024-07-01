WATCH: Georgia leads after Spain scores own goal in Euro 2024 round of 16 match

Spain conceded an own goal off Robin Le Normand after a series of attacks to trail 0-1 against Georgia in their Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Cologne, Germany on Sunday. Watch the goal below:

FOR VIEWERS IN UK

The dream continues for Georgia 🤩🇬🇪



The debutants take the lead against Spain... 👀#Euro2024 | #ESPGEOpic.twitter.com/kWIZTcKgmI — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 30, 2024

FOR VIEWERS IN USA

Own goal back at it 😅



Brutal for Spain 🫠 pic.twitter.com/2V0HEIHWwR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2024

FOR VIEWERS IN INDIA

Georgia's dream run continues with a 1-0 lead against Spain 🤩



Will they add another chapter to their fairytale? 👀#SonySportsNetwork#EURO2024#ESPGEOpic.twitter.com/m8UcEqqkWc — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 30, 2024

More to follow.