MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Georgia leads after Spain scores own goal in Euro 2024 round of 16 match

Spain conceded an own goal after a series of attacks to trail 0-1 against Georgia in their Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Germany on Sunday.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 00:51 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain's Alvaro Morata fights for the ball against Georgia's Giorgi Kochorashvili during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Spain's Alvaro Morata fights for the ball against Georgia's Giorgi Kochorashvili during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Spain's Alvaro Morata fights for the ball against Georgia's Giorgi Kochorashvili during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) | Photo Credit: AP

Spain conceded an own goal off Robin Le Normand after a series of attacks to trail 0-1 against Georgia in their Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Cologne, Germany on Sunday. Watch the goal below:

FOR VIEWERS IN UK

FOR VIEWERS IN USA

FOR VIEWERS IN INDIA

More to follow.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Spain vs Georgia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ESP 2-1 GEO; Fabian Ruiz heads Spain into the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Georgia leads after Spain scores own goal in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Ruiz gives Spain lead after Rodri equalises; Top talking points from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Rodri equalises for Spain against Georgia in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WATCH: Rodri equalises for Spain against Georgia in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Georgia leads after Spain scores own goal in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Ruiz gives Spain lead after Rodri equalises; Top talking points from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Bellingham, Kane spare England’s blushes with comeback win against Slovakia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Spain vs Georgia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ESP 2-1 GEO; Fabian Ruiz heads Spain into the lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Georgia leads after Spain scores own goal in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Ruiz gives Spain lead after Rodri equalises; Top talking points from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Rodri equalises for Spain against Georgia in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment