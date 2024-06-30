England is facing off against Slovakia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash at the Arena AufSchalke in Germany on Sunday.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | ENGLAND VS SLOVAKIA LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

In the first half, Ivan Schranz scored his third goal of the Euro 2024 and Slovakia’s opener, becoming the joint-highest top scorer of the tournament with Jamal Musiala and Geroges Mikautadze.

Four minutes into the second half, Phil Foden directed the ball into an empty net after an assist from left-back Kieran Trippier. However, VAR checks ruled the goal out for offside after confirming that Foden was not behind the ball when Trippier passed it to him.

In the first half, England failed to record a shot on target, making it the first time it has been unable to do so in a knockout stage game at a major tournament since the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal versus Argentina.

A player is in an offside position if: