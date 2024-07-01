MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Rodri equalises for Spain against Georgia in Euro 2024 round of 16 match

Spain equalised against Georgia via Rodri after a series of attacks to comeback 1-1 in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Germany on Monday.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 01:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Rodri scores their first goal.
Spain’s Rodri scores their first goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Spain’s Rodri scores their first goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Spain equalised against Georgia via Rodri after a series of attacks to comeback 1-1 in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match in Germany on Monday.

FOR VIEWERS IN UK

FOR VIEWERS IN USA

FOR VIEWERS IN INDIA

More to follow.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Rodri equalises for Spain against Georgia in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Spain vs Georgia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ESP 1-1 GEO; Rodri equalises for Spain; Le Normand scores own goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Le Normand’s own goal gives Georgia lead; Top talking points from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Georgia leads after Spain scores own goal to in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WATCH: Rodri equalises for Spain against Georgia in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Georgia leads after Spain scores own goal to in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Le Normand’s own goal gives Georgia lead; Top talking points from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Bellingham, Kane spare England’s blushes with comeback win against Slovakia
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WATCH: Rodri equalises for Spain against Georgia in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Spain vs Georgia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ESP 1-1 GEO; Rodri equalises for Spain; Le Normand scores own goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Le Normand’s own goal gives Georgia lead; Top talking points from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Georgia leads after Spain scores own goal to in Euro 2024 round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment