MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Bellingham, Kane spare England’s blushes with comeback win against Slovakia

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scored the equaliser in the last minute of added time with a spectacular bicycle kick in the middle of the box, to force extra time.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 00:07 IST , GELSENKIRCHEN - 2 MINS READ

AP
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring its first goal with Harry Kane.
England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring its first goal with Harry Kane. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring its first goal with Harry Kane. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Championship after Jude Bellingham scored a stunning overhead kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to spark a comeback 2-1 win after extra time against Slovakia on Sunday.

Bellingham’s acrobatic overhead kick leveled the round-of-16 game at 1-1 with seconds remaining at the Veltins Arena.

Harry Kane headed in the winner in the first minute of extra time as England avoided one of the biggest shocks in the history of the Euros.

Ivan Schranz scored in the first half for Slovakia and his goal looked like being enough to eliminate England, which was one of the pre-tournament favorites and runner up at the last Euros.

AS IT HAPPENED | ENGLAND VS SLOVAKIA HIGHLIGHTS, EURO 2024

But Bellingham’s wonder goal sent the game to extra time and Kane sealed the win and a place in the quarterfinals where England will play Switzerland in Duesseldorf.

For so long it looked like being one of the most humbling defeats England had ever suffered — bringing back memories of its elimination at the hands of Iceland at Euro 2016.

Boos rang around the stadium in the first half as frustration grew among fans after Slovakia took the lead through Schranz’s goal in the 25th minute.

England - ranked fifth - dominated the second half in search of an equalizer and hit the post through Declan Rice’s long range effort late on. Phil Foden had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR and Kane missed a golden opportunity when heading wide from close range.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Jude Bellingham /

Harry Kane /

England /

Phil Foden

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Spain vs Georgia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ESP 0-0 GEO; Match kicks off; Yamal, Kvaratskhelia start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Bellingham, Kane spare England’s blushes with comeback win against Slovakia
    AP
  3. Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Top talking points from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Slovakia Highlights, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Photo gallery from ENG v SVK
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Top talking points from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  2. Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Bellingham, Kane spare England’s blushes with comeback win against Slovakia
    AP
  4. WATCH: Bellingham scores stoppage-time goal with bicycle kick in England vs Slovakia Euro round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: When did England last get knocked out in the round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Spain vs Georgia score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ESP 0-0 GEO; Match kicks off; Yamal, Kvaratskhelia start
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Bellingham, Kane spare England’s blushes with comeback win against Slovakia
    AP
  3. Spain vs Georgia LIVE, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Georgia, Euro 2024 round of 16: Top talking points from ESP v GEO
    Team Sportstar
  5. England vs Slovakia Highlights, Euro 2024 round of 16: Match in pictures; Photo gallery from ENG v SVK
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment