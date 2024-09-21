MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United, Brighton off to winning WSL starts



Published : Sep 21, 2024 20:09 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters

Manchester United’s Geyse in action against West Ham United in the WSL. | Photo Credit: Reuters


Manchester United’s Geyse in action against West Ham United in the WSL. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United got its Women’s Super League season underway with a 3-0 home win over West Ham United on Saturday, while Brighton & Hove Albion’s new signing Kiko Seike scored a superb hattrick as it beat Everton 4-0.

Brazilian forward Geyse got the Red Devils going with the opener in the 28th minute, and Leah Galton added another in first-half stoppage time to send them in 2-0 up at the break.

With West Ham struggling to contain the home side’s attack, Grace Clinton made it three in the 53rd minute as last season’s FA Cup winners cruised to victory in their opening league game.

It wasn’t enough to go top of the table however as Brighton’s Seike turned on the style to net three goals, with fellow debutant Fran Kirby scoring a penalty for the Seagulls as they romped to victory at home to Everton.

Seike opened with a superb long-range lob in the first half, and followed up in the second with a header and a rocket into the top corner to complete the first hattrick by a debutant in WSL history and send her side top of the standings on goals scored.

On Friday night reigning champions Chelsea kicked the season off with a 1-0 win at home to Aston Villa, while the big clash of the weekend takes place on Sunday when perennial title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City meet in London.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

