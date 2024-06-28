MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

ESP vs GEO, Euro 2024 round of 16: Spain still going strong since Tbilisi turnaround, Georgia eyes another shock

Georgia faces a huge test in Cologne, however, and must find a way to deal with Spain’s suffocating pressure and relentless pace, with Williams and Yamal darting up the wings.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 22:00 IST , COLOGNE, GERMANY - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
File - Spain’s Lamine Yamal in action against Georgia.
File - Spain’s Lamine Yamal in action against Georgia. | Photo Credit: IRAKLI GEDENIDZE/REUTERS
infoIcon

File - Spain’s Lamine Yamal in action against Georgia. | Photo Credit: IRAKLI GEDENIDZE/REUTERS

As Spain prepares to face Georgia in the Euro 2024 round of 16 on Sunday, memories will undoubtedly drift to the 7-1 thrashing it dished out to the same opponents last year in a match that helped the team gel at a time of turmoil for Spanish football.

On the eve of its Euro 2024 qualifier in Tbilisi, as Spain was licking their wounds from a 2-0 defeat by Scotland, manager Luis de la Fuente was batting away questions about the scandal surrounding then football federation boss Luis Rubiales.

De la Fuente had applauded Rubiales when he said he would not resign amid the controversy sparked by his unsolicited kiss of player Jenni Hermoso after her team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup a few weeks earlier.

De la Fuente, who had yet to win over sceptical fans and pundits after being limited to coaching Spain’s underage squads for over a decade, apologised and said he had been under a great deal of psychological pressure.

ALSO READ: GER v DEN, Euro 2024: Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await

He tried to dismiss the idea that the furore could be a distraction for his squad, while several key players read out a statement condemning Rubiales’ actions and asking the media to “stick to football” ahead of the match in Tbilisi.

Instead of splitting the team apart, the pressure appeared to galvanize them.

Spain was 4-0 up at halftime against the stunned Georgians, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal coming off the bench to seal a 7-1 win and become Spain’s youngest-ever international and goalscorer.

It was the performance Spanish football needed after the Rubiales scandal and it was the moment when De la Fuente and the players just clicked.

It also marked the first time the coach deployed Yamal and Nico Williams together, confident something big could be brewing by deploying the youngsters up and down the wings.

Spain won the remainder of its games to qualify as group winners for Euro 2024, and has taken Germany by storm with a perfect run of three wins out of three in a tough Group B alongside Italy, Croatia and surprise package Albania.

Georgia’s players may also look back at that 7-1 rout as a yardstick of how far they have come.

ALSO READ: SUI vs ITA, Euro 2024: Familiarity but no fear for Switzerland against Italy

Georgia has won the hearts of fans with a series of never-say-die performances in the group stage that included a stunning win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on Wednesday.

It now faces a huge test in Cologne, however, and must find a way to deal with Spain’s suffocating pressure and relentless pace, with Williams and Yamal darting up the wings.

Before it can even think about putting some pressure on the Spanish goal it will have to outfox a midfield where Rodri and Fabian Ruiz hold their ground and Pedri links the pieces together.

It may all be too much firepower for Georgia to handle but the underdogs will not go down without a fight. 

