Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Spain vs Georgia round of 16 match?

Three-time European Championship winner Spain will take on Georgia in its Euro 2024 round of 16 clash at the Cologne Stadium in Germany on Sunday (July 1, 12:30 AM IST).

Francois Letexier of France will take charge of the knockout clash. Letexier began officiating in the Ligue 1, with his first match between Montpellier and Caen on January 23, 2016. In 2017, he was put on the FIFA referees list. He officiated his first senior international match on March 23, 2018, between Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He will be assisted by Frenchmen Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni. France’s Jerome Brisard will be the Video Assistant Referee.

Netherlands’ Serdar Gozubuyuk will be the fourth official for the match.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFCIALS FOR SPAIN VS GEORGIA