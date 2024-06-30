MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Spain vs Georgia round of 16 match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Euro 2024 round of 16 match being played between Spain and Georgia at the Cologne Stadium.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Referee Francois Letexier will take charge of the match.
Referee Francois Letexier will take charge of the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Referee Francois Letexier will take charge of the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Three-time European Championship winner Spain will take on Georgia in its Euro 2024 round of 16 clash at the Cologne Stadium in Germany on Sunday (July 1, 12:30 AM IST).

Francois Letexier of France will take charge of the knockout clash. Letexier began officiating in the Ligue 1, with his first match between Montpellier and Caen on January 23, 2016. In 2017, he was put on the FIFA referees list. He officiated his first senior international match on March 23, 2018, between Bulgaria and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He will be assisted by Frenchmen Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni. France’s Jerome Brisard will be the Video Assistant Referee.

PREVIEW | Spain still going strong since Tbilisi turnaround, Georgia eyes another shock

Netherlands’ Serdar Gozubuyuk will be the fourth official for the match.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFCIALS FOR SPAIN VS GEORGIA

Referee: Francois Letexier (France)
Assistant referees: Cyril Mugnier (France) and Mehdi Rahmouni (France)
Video Assistant Referee: Jerome Brisard (France)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: Willy Delajod (France) and Paolo Valeri (Italy)
Fourth official: Serdar Gozubuyuk (Netherlands)

