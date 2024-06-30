Bouchier stars as England women cruise to ODI series win over New Zealand

England clinched one-day international series victory over New Zealand as Maia Bouchier’s maiden century inspired an eight-wicket win on Sunday.

In the second game of the three-match series, the White Ferns, bowled out for 156 when they lost the opener, could only muster 141 from 41.5 overs.

New Zealand lost its last seven wickets for 27 runs as Sophie Ecclestone inspired its collapse.

Ecclestone finished with five for 25 from nine overs and England made its target thanks to Bouchier hitting a century for the first time since her junior days.

The 25-year-old made 100 from 88 balls, including 17 fours.

Tammy Beaumont was the only other England batter to reach double figures, the opener having made 28 before being run out.

After England had won the toss, Kate Cross and Lauren Filer struck early to remove Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates and leave New Zealand floundering at 10 for two.

Amelia Kerr passed 2,000 ODI runs in her 86-ball stay for 43, while Maddy Green (30) and Sophie Devine (28) offered some resistance.

New Zealand’s faint hopes quickly evaporated as the boundaries flowed at the start of England’s run chase, with Bouchier and Beaumont putting on 50 from 53 balls.

Beaumont was given run out, even if the television replays appeared inconclusive, and Heather Knight fell for nine after picking out Kerr at mid-wicket.

But Bouchier powered on regardless with an impressive strike rate of 113.6 and victory was sealed three balls before the halfway point of the innings was reached.