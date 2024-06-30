MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bouchier stars as England women cruise to ODI series win over New Zealand

In the second game of the three-match series, the White Ferns, bowled out for 156 when they lost the opener, could only muster 141 from 41.5 overs.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 23:24 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
England’s Maia Bouchier celebrates reaching her century and winning the match.
England’s Maia Bouchier celebrates reaching her century and winning the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Maia Bouchier celebrates reaching her century and winning the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

England clinched one-day international series victory over New Zealand as Maia Bouchier’s maiden century inspired an eight-wicket win on Sunday.

In the second game of the three-match series, the White Ferns, bowled out for 156 when they lost the opener, could only muster 141 from 41.5 overs.

New Zealand lost its last seven wickets for 27 runs as Sophie Ecclestone inspired its collapse.

Ecclestone finished with five for 25 from nine overs and England made its target thanks to Bouchier hitting a century for the first time since her junior days.

The 25-year-old made 100 from 88 balls, including 17 fours.

Tammy Beaumont was the only other England batter to reach double figures, the opener having made 28 before being run out.

After England had won the toss, Kate Cross and Lauren Filer struck early to remove Georgia Plimmer and Suzie Bates and leave New Zealand floundering at 10 for two.

Read | Luus-Wolvaardt blockathon steals Sneh Rana’s thunder to keep South Africa alive

Amelia Kerr passed 2,000 ODI runs in her 86-ball stay for 43, while Maddy Green (30) and Sophie Devine (28) offered some resistance.

New Zealand’s faint hopes quickly evaporated as the boundaries flowed at the start of England’s run chase, with Bouchier and Beaumont putting on 50 from 53 balls.

Beaumont was given run out, even if the television replays appeared inconclusive, and Heather Knight fell for nine after picking out Kerr at mid-wicket.

But Bouchier powered on regardless with an impressive strike rate of 113.6 and victory was sealed three balls before the halfway point of the innings was reached.

Related Topics

Sophie Ecclestone /

England /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs Georgia LIVE score, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out soon; Match updates of ESP v GEO; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ENG 1-1 SVK; Bellingham equalises with a bicycle kick in added time after Ivan Schranz gives Slovakia lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bouchier stars as England women cruise to ODI series win over New Zealand
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024: When did England last get knocked out in the round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: No rain expected during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bouchier stars as England women cruise to ODI series win over New Zealand
    AFP
  2. Pakistan retains Nida Dar as women’s team captain for Asia Cup in July
    PTI
  3. BCCI announces INR 125 crore prize money for Indian team that won T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20Is after winning T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  5. England announces squad for home Tests vs West Indies; Woakes returns; Bairstow, Wood dropped
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spain vs Georgia LIVE score, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out soon; Match updates of ESP v GEO; Kick off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Slovakia LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ENG 1-1 SVK; Bellingham equalises with a bicycle kick in added time after Ivan Schranz gives Slovakia lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bouchier stars as England women cruise to ODI series win over New Zealand
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024: When did England last get knocked out in the round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: No rain expected during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment