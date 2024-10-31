IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Workload management in focus as Bumrah likely to be rested for dead rubber in Mumbai

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a few overs in the nets on Wednesday, but was missing from action on the eve of India’s final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, leading to speculations that he could be rested for the dead-rubber.

With New Zealand already clinching the series and India deciding to opt for a rank-turner, it is believed that the team management decided to monitor Bumrah’s workload ahead of next month’s tour of Australia.

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj bowled long spells in the nets, indicating that they could highlight India’s pace bowling department for the fixture, while the team management is likely to continue with three spinners.

Though head coach Gautam Gambhir dead-batted questions on Bumrah’s workload management, sources indicated that the fast bowler has indeed been rested. “I think he’s (Bumrah) just done his preparations. We know how the weather is in Mumbai, so, obviously, he needs to conserve his energy as well. He’s done his bowling, prepared really well and he’s fine. That’s why he’s a senior player, he knows how much he needs to prepare for the Test match,” Gambhir said on Thursday.

Bumrah bowled 41 overs in the last two Tests against New Zealand and also featured in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh last month.

The team’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had earlier said that Bumrah has got ample rest over the last few days and ducked questions on the workload management. “Booms (Bumrah) has not bowled a lot. He has got ample rest. He is very important to us and workload is always in our mind,” Nayar had said.