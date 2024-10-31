MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Workload management in focus as Bumrah likely to be rested for dead rubber in Mumbai

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj bowled long spells in the nets, indicating that they could constitute India’s pace bowling department for the match, while the team management is likely to continue with three spinners.

Published : Oct 31, 2024 13:56 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (second from right) during a practice session before third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (second from right) during a practice session before third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (second from right) during a practice session before third Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a few overs in the nets on Wednesday, but was missing from action on the eve of India’s final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium, leading to speculations that he could be rested for the dead-rubber.

With New Zealand already clinching the series and India deciding to opt for a rank-turner, it is believed that the team management decided to monitor Bumrah’s workload ahead of next month’s tour of Australia.

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj bowled long spells in the nets, indicating that they could highlight India’s pace bowling department for the fixture, while the team management is likely to continue with three spinners.

READ | IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Losing the series hurts but will make us better, says Gambhir

Though head coach Gautam Gambhir dead-batted questions on Bumrah’s workload management, sources indicated that the fast bowler has indeed been rested. “I think he’s (Bumrah) just done his preparations. We know how the weather is in Mumbai, so, obviously, he needs to conserve his energy as well. He’s done his bowling, prepared really well and he’s fine. That’s why he’s a senior player, he knows how much he needs to prepare for the Test match,” Gambhir said on Thursday.

Bumrah bowled 41 overs in the last two Tests against New Zealand and also featured in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh last month.

The team’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had earlier said that Bumrah has got ample rest over the last few days and ducked questions on the workload management. “Booms (Bumrah) has not bowled a lot. He has got ample rest. He is very important to us and workload is always in our mind,” Nayar had said.

Related Topics

Jasprit Bumrah /

India /

New Zealand /

Gautam Gambhir

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test: IND A 107 all out; AUS A 99 for four at Day 1 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Workload management in focus as Bumrah likely to be rested for dead rubber in Mumbai
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: CSK to retain Dhoni as uncapped player; Kohli stays at RCB; Rishabh Pant expected to be released by Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian rising golf star Jeffrey Guan loses sight in eye after freak accident
    AFP
  5. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Paterson removes Shadman early after South Africa enforces follow-on
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Workload management in focus as Bumrah likely to be rested for dead rubber in Mumbai
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Harshit Rana summoned to Mumbai to work with Morne Morkel ahead of Australia tour
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs NZ 3rd Test: IPL has nothing to do with me, says Gambhir ahead of player retention
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Losing the series hurts but will make us better, says Gambhir
    Shayan Acharya
  5. WI vs ENG: West Indies tour a chance for untapped talent to shine, says Livingstone
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Australia A Live Score, 1st unofficial Test: IND A 107 all out; AUS A 99 for four at Day 1 Stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ, 3rd Test: Workload management in focus as Bumrah likely to be rested for dead rubber in Mumbai
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: CSK to retain Dhoni as uncapped player; Kohli stays at RCB; Rishabh Pant expected to be released by Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian rising golf star Jeffrey Guan loses sight in eye after freak accident
    AFP
  5. BAN vs SA, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Paterson removes Shadman early after South Africa enforces follow-on
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment