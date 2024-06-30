MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ENG v SVK Round of 16 match

This will be the seventh meeting between England and Slovakia in which the former has won 5 time, while the latter is yet to win a match. 

Published : Jun 30, 2024 08:10 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
England’s players take part in a training session.
England’s players take part in a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England’s players take part in a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Gareth Southgate’s hesitant England team will need to finally make its presence felt in Euro 2024 against Slovakia in the last-16, or the underdog Slovaks will fancy its chances of upending its opponent.

Southgate’s richly talented squad arrived in Germany as a tournament favourite but optimism around the 2020 runners-ups fizzled with three drab group games mired in uncertainty over the best line-up, with the coach conceding an “experiment” in the early matches had failed.

Slovakia, on the other hand, kicked off its campaign by shocking No. 3 Belgium 1-0, a team ranked 42 places above it.

“The English have quality, but every opponent it has played was able to torment them,” Slovakia midfielder Ondrej Duda told TV Markza.

Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona called his team the Cinderella story of the group stage after its win over Belgium, while minnow Georgia also played well above expectations by stunning Portugal 2-0 to prove no team can be counted out.

ALSO READ | England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making

So, while England fans cheered Southgate’s team landing on the kinder side of the draw, with an easier route to the final, that is only paper.

“I think everyone has seen in this competition that there is not a favourable side of the draw,” England defender Marc Guehi told reporters on Thursday. “Every team, every opponent, is really tough to come up against. I think we need to remain calm.”

ENGLAND VS SLOVAKIA HEADTO-HEAD RECORD

Played - 6

England -5

Slovakia - 0

Draws - 1

England has score 11 goals in those previous meeting while Slovakia has 3 strikes to its name.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

England /

Slovakia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sha’Carri Richardson Paris Olympic double bid over as Noah Lyles marches on
    AFP
  2. Copa America 2024: Argentina beats Peru to top Group A
    Reuters
  3. Argentina vs Peru highlights, ARG 2-0 PER, Copa America 2024: Lautaro brace guides Albiceleste to win, Messi and Co top group A, Peru eliminated
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Peru highlights in pictures, ARG 1-0 PER, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi photos, gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Canada books quarterfinal berth in maiden campaign, Chile eliminated
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ENG v SVK Round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of ENG v SVK Round of 16 clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Canada books quarterfinal berth in maiden campaign, Chile eliminated
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Argentina beats Peru to top Group A
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Who is the referee of England vs Slovakia Round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sha’Carri Richardson Paris Olympic double bid over as Noah Lyles marches on
    AFP
  2. Copa America 2024: Argentina beats Peru to top Group A
    Reuters
  3. Argentina vs Peru highlights, ARG 2-0 PER, Copa America 2024: Lautaro brace guides Albiceleste to win, Messi and Co top group A, Peru eliminated
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Peru highlights in pictures, ARG 1-0 PER, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi photos, gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Canada books quarterfinal berth in maiden campaign, Chile eliminated
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment