England vs Slovakia, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ENG v SVK Round of 16 match

PREVIEW

Gareth Southgate’s hesitant England team will need to finally make its presence felt in Euro 2024 against Slovakia in the last-16, or the underdog Slovaks will fancy its chances of upending its opponent.

Southgate’s richly talented squad arrived in Germany as a tournament favourite but optimism around the 2020 runners-ups fizzled with three drab group games mired in uncertainty over the best line-up, with the coach conceding an “experiment” in the early matches had failed.

Slovakia, on the other hand, kicked off its campaign by shocking No. 3 Belgium 1-0, a team ranked 42 places above it.

“The English have quality, but every opponent it has played was able to torment them,” Slovakia midfielder Ondrej Duda told TV Markza.

Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona called his team the Cinderella story of the group stage after its win over Belgium, while minnow Georgia also played well above expectations by stunning Portugal 2-0 to prove no team can be counted out.

ALSO READ | England’s Foden-Bellingham-Kane conundrum a problem of Southgate’s making

So, while England fans cheered Southgate’s team landing on the kinder side of the draw, with an easier route to the final, that is only paper.

“I think everyone has seen in this competition that there is not a favourable side of the draw,” England defender Marc Guehi told reporters on Thursday. “Every team, every opponent, is really tough to come up against. I think we need to remain calm.”

ENGLAND VS SLOVAKIA HEADTO-HEAD RECORD

Played - 6

England -5

Slovakia - 0

Draws - 1

England has score 11 goals in those previous meeting while Slovakia has 3 strikes to its name.