Jamaica vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of JAM vs VEN Group B match

Venezuela faces Jamaica in their final Copa America group stage match on Sunday, but coach Fernando Batista will be absent after being suspended by CONMEBOL.
Batista was handed a one-match ban after Venezuela’s late arrival to the field of play in their 1-0 win over Mexico, joining Chile coach Ricardo Gareca and Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni who have also been sanctioned by the South American football’s governing body.
Venezuela goes into its clash with Jamaica as Group B leaders with six points, having secured its place in the last eight and with the possibility of progressing as group winners, potentially avoiding defending champions Argentina in the next round.
Jamaica vs Venezuela predicted XIs
Venezuela (4-2-3-1): Romo (GK); Gonzalez, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Martinez, Herrera; Savarino, Casseres, Soteldo; Rondon
Jamaica (3-4-2-1): Waite (GK), Pinnock, Latibeaudiere, Bernard, Leigh, Palmer, De Cordova-Reid, Lembikisa, Gray, Nicholson, Antonio
Latest on Sportstar
- Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20Is after winning T20 World Cup 2024
- Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2024: Farooqi, Arshdeep finish on top; Bumrah third
- Bhupinder Singh Rawat, former Indian footballer passes away at 85
- National Inter-State Athletics Championships: Kartik Karkera - doctor by profession, runner by passion with eyes on Asian Games 2026
- Paris 2024: With lessons from previous editions, P. V. Sindhu guns for glory at third Olympics
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE