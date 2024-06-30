MagazineBuy Print

Jamaica vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of JAM vs VEN Group B match

Venezuela goes into its clash with Jamaica as Group B leaders with six points, having secured its place in the last eight.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 18:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jamaica players celebrate after scoring a goal against Ecuador during the second half of a Copa America match.
Jamaica players celebrate after scoring a goal against Ecuador during the second half of a Copa America match. | Photo Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con
infoIcon

Jamaica players celebrate after scoring a goal against Ecuador during the second half of a Copa America match. | Photo Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con

Venezuela faces Jamaica in their final Copa America group stage match on Sunday, but coach Fernando Batista will be absent after being suspended by CONMEBOL.

Batista was handed a one-match ban after Venezuela’s late arrival to the field of play in their 1-0 win over Mexico, joining Chile coach Ricardo Gareca and Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni who have also been sanctioned by the South American football’s governing body.

Venezuela goes into its clash with Jamaica as Group B leaders with six points, having secured its place in the last eight and with the possibility of progressing as group winners, potentially avoiding defending champions Argentina in the next round.

Jamaica vs Venezuela predicted XIs

Venezuela (4-2-3-1): Romo (GK); Gonzalez, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Martinez, Herrera; Savarino, Casseres, Soteldo; Rondon

Jamaica (3-4-2-1): Waite (GK), Pinnock, Latibeaudiere, Bernard, Leigh, Palmer, De Cordova-Reid, Lembikisa, Gray, Nicholson, Antonio

