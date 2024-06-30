Paris 2024: With lessons from previous editions, P. V. Sindhu guns for glory at third Olympics

P. V. Sindhu, the star shuttler from India who is gunning for her third medal when she competes in her third Olympics in Paris next month, said she is determined to change the colour of the medal.

“You need to be smart and really work hard. I feel like (I’m) getting there. (I am) not overconfident, but definitely wiser and more smarter and hoping to win another medal,” the 28-year-old Sindhu said during a media interaction arranged by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in association with Badminton Association of India (BAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

“It is not impossible to win my third medal in the Olympics. I have learnt a lot from my mistakes in the recent past. I have to give my 100 per cent.

“Each and every game is crucial and I don’t want to focus only on winning a medal. I will have to play at my best for sure,” said Sindhu who won a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo edition.

“I have learnt to be a lot more patient, especially from the Asian circuit before this Olympics. There would be no more short duration matches, no more expectation of easy points and no match being considered over, despite having a big lead, till the match is actually won,” the World No. 12 explained.

“Olympics is a different kind of challenge, though it gives you more time to prepare unlike other major Super Series events.

“I am conscious of the fact that I can do much better. It is not that I am not able to finish off matches. Yes, you lose matches despite what looks like winning leads and sometimes you end up winning despite trailing. So, my focus will be consistency,” she said on her recent indifferent form.

The champion shuttler is currently in the pre-Olympics training camp in Germany. The decision to train abroad was to ensure there were no distractions, so that she could stay more focussed, acclimatise with the conditions and the facilities under one roof with the best team she could hope for.

Sindhu will be entering the Paris Games keeping in mind plenty of lessons from her previous Olympics.

“Obviously, I can’t do what I did in those two editions. I know all eyes will be on me. (I) need to be smarter. I should know that it is not going to be any easy matches for sure.

“But the big plus is I have the experience on my side and I am really patient enough now for the big challenges.

“The game has changed a lot now. (There are) more rallies now with emphasis on strong defence. Every player is very strong, mentally and physically prepared for those long matches,” she said.

Reflecting on how crucial the head-to-head record will be in taking on the opponents, Sindhu said the preparations would be no different against highly and lowly-ranked players.

“Every day might not be your day. So, I have to give my best against every opponent, and not take it easy. The styles and strategies for each player will be different.

“Since we have time, we prepare better. I am experienced, mentally and physically stronger now,” she added.

Sindhu, who currently trains under Prakash Padukone, shared that his advice has been simple and easy to remember. “He wants to cut down on unforced errors, keep the shuttle in the court and play freely,” Sindhu said.

“We have been working on all the strokes. It is important to be perfect in every aspect of the game. You never know how it is going to be on a given day,” she said.