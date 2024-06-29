MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

National Inter-State Championships: Sable betters own meet record, Kushare consolidates Paris Olympics spot

High jumper Sarvesh Kushare equalled the six-year-old meet record of 2.25m for a season’s best to further consolidate his position on the Road to Paris rankings.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 22:59 IST , PANCHKULA, HARYANA - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Maharashtra’s Sarvesh Kushare won gold in men’s high jump at the 63rd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship at Tau Devi Lal stadium in Panchkula on Saturday.
Maharashtra’s Sarvesh Kushare won gold in men’s high jump at the 63rd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship at Tau Devi Lal stadium in Panchkula on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu
infoIcon

Maharashtra’s Sarvesh Kushare won gold in men’s high jump at the 63rd National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship at Tau Devi Lal stadium in Panchkula on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/The Hindu

Avinash Sable was far from his best but still ahead of the rest of the pack by a distance as he practically sauntered to win the 3000m steeplechase on Day 3 of the 63rd Inter-State Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

The national record holder, who has already attained the Paris Olympic qualifying standard, clocked 8:31.75s to overwrite his own previous meet record of 8:33.19s, set five years ago in Lucknow. That was also the last time he had participated in the Inter-State meet. Despite the slow race, Sable was satisfied with his effort, saying he had run only at 75-80 per cent.

“I think I am peaking at the right time. Earlier, I had thought of entering the 1500m to check my speed. But given the weather and conditions here, I thought I would have to put more effort in 1500m and so, decided against it,” Sable admitted.

READ | From uncertain future to winning gold, Gurindervir Singh comes a full circle on the track

On Saturday, he explained, his main aim was to check his progress and so had started slowly for the first kilometre. “But then I realised I was not putting any effort at all and started pulling harder for the remaining laps,” he said. The change was evident in the way he broke away from the rest of the pack to lead by more than 250m by the time he neared the finish line.

“Earlier I used to start my season early and then train quietly before the big events without any competition to actually check myself. This time I have decided to mix training and competition closer to the Olympics. At Paris Diamond League also I will not try to go full out. My main focus during training has been on the final kick and I have learnt from my previous mistakes,” he said confidently.

In high jump, Sarvesh Kushare continued his brilliant season, equalling the six-year-old meet record of 2.25m for a season’s best to further consolidate his position on the Road to Paris rankings (he is currently 29th). In shot put, Tajinderpal Singh Toor went all out in final attempt to take the top spot with 19.93m, then admitted he was still recovering and far from full fitness but insisted he would be ready for Paris. Toor too has qualified through the world rankings quota.

RESULTS (ONLY FINALS)
Men: 3000m Steeplechase: Avinash Sable (Mah, 8:31.75), Sumit Kumar (MP, 8:46.93), Shankar Swami (Har, 8:47.05); pole vault: Yugendran R (TN, 5m), M. Gowtham (TN, 4.90m), Lakshay (Har, 4.90m); hammer throw: Praveen Kumar (Raj, 68.76m), Damneet Singh (Pun, 66.40m), Mohd. Shahban (UP, 65.02m); shot put: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (19.93m), Samardeep Gill (MP, 19.68m), Aryan Tyagi (UP, 18.02m); high jump: Sarvesh Kushare (Mah, 2.25m), Tejaswin Shankar (Del, 2.23m), Jesse Sandesh (Kar, 2.18m); long jump: Arya S (Kar, 7.78m), Jeswin Aldrin (TN, 7.75m), Aravinth E (TN, 7.73m); decathlon: N. Thowfeeq (Ker, 7042 pts), Jashbir Nayak (Odi, 6791), Rohit Roman (AP, 6667).
Women: 3000m Steeplechase: Parul Chaudhary (UP, 9:45.70), Komal Jagadale (Mah, 10:12.64), Chhavi Yadav (MP, 10:13.58); 20km walk: Ravina (Har, 1:39:53.00), Munita Prajapati (UP, 1:40:20.00), Sejal Singh (Mah, 1:41:28.00); discus throw: Seema (Har, 57.19m), Nidhi (Har, 52.06m), Priti (Raj, 49.40m).

Related Topics

National Inter-State Athletics Championship /

National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships /

Avinash Sable /

Sarvesh Kushare /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 151/4 (16); Target-177; Klaasen attacks against Axar
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Final: Arshdeep Singh equals record for most wickets in single T20 World Cup edition
    Team Sportstar
  3. Top seed Fritz secures third Eastbourne ATP title; Tabilo wins Mallorca Championships
    AFP
  4. National Inter-State Championships: Sable betters own meet record, Kushare consolidates Paris Olympics spot
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI 2-0 ITA; Vargas scores stunner to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. National Inter-State Championships: Sable betters own meet record, Kushare consolidates Paris Olympics spot
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. Thompson, Jackson win 100-metre titles at Jamaican Olympic trials
    AFP
  3. From uncertain future to winning gold, Gurindervir Singh comes a full circle on the track
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. NADA asks AFI to stop DP Manu from competing at National Inter-State Championships 2024
    PTI
  5. French sprinter Christophe Lemaitre retires at age 34
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 151/4 (16); Target-177; Klaasen attacks against Axar
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Final: Arshdeep Singh equals record for most wickets in single T20 World Cup edition
    Team Sportstar
  3. Top seed Fritz secures third Eastbourne ATP title; Tabilo wins Mallorca Championships
    AFP
  4. National Inter-State Championships: Sable betters own meet record, Kushare consolidates Paris Olympics spot
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI 2-0 ITA; Vargas scores stunner to extend lead
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment