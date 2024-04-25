MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Female refereeing team to take charge of game for first time

League champions Inter Milan host Torino on Sunday, and the game will be refereed by Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi who will be joined by Francesca Di Monte and Tiziana Trasciatti as assistants.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 19:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi already made history as the first female referee in Serie A when she took charge of Sassuolo v Salernitana in 2022
FILE PHOTO: Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi already made history as the first female referee in Serie A when she took charge of Sassuolo v Salernitana in 2022 | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi already made history as the first female referee in Serie A when she took charge of Sassuolo v Salernitana in 2022 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

An all-woman refereeing team will officiate a Serie A match for the first time this weekend, the Italian Referees’ Association (AIA) said on Thursday.

League champions Inter Milan host Torino on Sunday, and the game will be refereed by Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi who will be joined by Francesca Di Monte and Tiziana Trasciatti as assistants.

This milestone in the traditionally male-dominated world of Italian football comes as the sport grapples with issues of representation and inclusivity.

ALSO READ | Atalanta thrashes Fiorentina to set up Coppa Italia final against Juventus

Ferrieri Caputi, 33, already made history as the first female referee in Serie A when she took charge of Sassuolo v Salernitana in 2022, and so far, she has refereed six games in the Italian top flight this season.

Sunday’s game at the San Siro will also see Inter continue the celebrations for its 20th league title, which it secured in a 2-1 derby win over AC Milan on Monday.

Related Topics

Inter Milan /

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Torino

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins toss, to bat first vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins toss, to bat first v Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Female refereeing team to take charge of game for first time
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona’s improved play key to changing of mind about leaving club, says Xavi
    AP
  5. With Olympics in mind, Yuki rejoins childhood coach Aditya Sachdev at Roundglass
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Female refereeing team to take charge of game for first time
    Reuters
  2. Spanish government to oversee football federation until new elections
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1: Mbappe nets twice in win over Lorient but PSG’s title party delayed by Monaco victory
    AP
  4. Former Argentina striker Tevez discharged from hospital after chest pain
    Reuters
  5. Atalanta thrashes Fiorentina to set up Coppa Italia final against Juventus
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins toss, to bat first vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs RCB Toss updates, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins toss, to bat first v Sunrisers Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Female refereeing team to take charge of game for first time
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona’s improved play key to changing of mind about leaving club, says Xavi
    AP
  5. With Olympics in mind, Yuki rejoins childhood coach Aditya Sachdev at Roundglass
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment