Atalanta thrashes Fiorentina to set up Coppa Italia final against Juventus

Atalanta, which last week eliminated Liverpool from the Europa League quarterfinals, reached its sixth Italian Cup final.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 10:07 IST , BERGAMO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
(l-r) Atalanta’s Mitchel Bakker, Mario Pasalic, Sead Kolasinac and Marten de Roon celebrate after the match.
(l-r) Atalanta's Mitchel Bakker, Mario Pasalic, Sead Kolasinac and Marten de Roon celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

(l-r) Atalanta’s Mitchel Bakker, Mario Pasalic, Sead Kolasinac and Marten de Roon celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two stoppage-time goals helped Atalanta beat ten-man Fiorentina 4-1 in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday to send them into the final with a 4-2 aggregate victory.

Atalanta will face record 14-times winners Juventus in the final on May 15 in Rome after Massimiliano Allegri’s side qualified with a 3-2 aggregate win over Lazio despite a 2-1 defeat in the second leg of their semifinal on Tuesday.

Atalanta, which last week eliminated Liverpool from the Europa League quarterfinals, reached its sixth Italian Cup final. It lifted its sole Coppa Italia trophy in 1962-63.

Fiorentina beat Atalanta 1-0 at home in the first leg earlier this month, courtesy of a first-half strike by midfielder Rolando Mandragora.

However, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side was quick to level the tie when midfielder Teun Koopmeiners outpaced the Fiorentina defence to score low inside the far post in the eighth minute.

Striker Gianluca Scamacca thought he had doubled Atalanta’s lead five minutes later, firing home from outside the box, but his effort was ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

ALSO READ | Xavi to continue as Barcelona manager, La Liga club confirms

Atalanta was the more dangerous side and it continued to find its way into Fiorentina’s box as both Koopmeiners and Charles De Ketelaere could have increased the advantage before the break.

Last year’s finalists Fiorentina was reduced to 10 men shortly after the break when defender Nikola Milenkovic was sent off for taking down the racing Scamacca just outside the box.

Despite being outnumbered, Fiorentina equalised through defender Lucas Martinez Quarta, who netted with a header following a free kick.

But Scamacca levelled the tie again in the 75th minute with a stunning scissor kick.

Substitute Ademola Lookman then made it 3-1 on the night in stoppage-time, a strike that was initially ruled out for offside but the referee reversed his decision after a VAR check, before Mario Pasalic put the tie to bed just before the final whistle.

