Premier League: Fernandes digs Man Utd out of hole in win over Sheff Utd

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes came to his side’s rescue with two goals in a 4-2 home victory over the Premier League’s bottom club Sheffield United on Wednesday just when more trouble loomed for beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag.

Twice United trailed against a side destined for a quick return to the Championship with Jayden Bogle and Ben Brereton Diaz both on target for the visitors but Fernandes helped avert another damaging result.

He levelled from the penalty spot in the 61st minute after a foul on Harry Maguire, scorer of United’s first equaliser.

Fernandes then smacked home a sizzling left-footed shot to edge his side in front before setting up Rasmus Hojlund to finally subdue its battling opponents.

It was another far-from-convincing display from Ten Hag’s side although victory moved United into sixth place to keep it in the hunt for a European qualifying spot.

Time is nearly up for Sheffield United which has only 16 points from 34 games and could be relegated at the weekend.

United’s FA Cup-semifinal win on penalties was dubbed embarrassing in some quarters after squandering a 3-0 lead against second-tier Coventry City and being spared defeat only by a controversially disallowed goal in extra time.

Ten Hag came out fighting this week, branding the criticism disgraceful but the Dutchman appeared to be staring into the abyss as his side again conjured trouble of their own making.

They could and should have been well ahead as chances went begging and Sheffield keeper Wes Foderingham pulled off several great saves, one from Diogo Dalot in the opening minute and another from teenager Kobbie Mainoo.

But United keeper Andre Onana then gifted the visitors the lead in the 35th minute with a dreadful pass out that was intercepted by Bogle who ran through to score.

United were level before halftime as Alejandro Garnacho, one of the shining lights in a poor season, whipped in a low cross that Maguire delicately glanced in with his head.

The second half was only five minutes old when United’s defence was breached all too easily with Ben Osborn cutting back a pass for Brereton Diaz to stab high into the net.

United looked stunned but was handed a lifeline when Maguire went down in the box and Fernandes stepped up to send his kick into the corner.

Fernandes then showed his class with a superb finish and United could finally breathe easy as Hojlund, who scored the winning penalty on Sunday, steered in Fernandes’s pass.