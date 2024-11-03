MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v CHE in Premier League?

Chelsea will be desperate to improve its woeful record against Man United -- which has lost to the Blues only once in the last 13 Premier League games.

Published : Nov 03, 2024 13:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Led by the imperious Cole Palmer (left), who has seven league goals and five assists this season, Chelsea sits fifth in the table, going into the match.
Led by the imperious Cole Palmer (left), who has seven league goals and five assists this season, Chelsea sits fifth in the table, going into the match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Led by the imperious Cole Palmer (left), who has seven league goals and five assists this season, Chelsea sits fifth in the table, going into the match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United hit the reset button again by sacking manager Erik ten Hag with the team mired in mid-table mediocrity and Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge for the home Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Dutchman Ten Hag was fired on after a fourth loss in nine league games left United languishing in 14th place -- 12 points behind leader Manchester City.

Nistelrooy was appointed interim manager until Ruben Amorim joins on November 11.

Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals for United, got United off to a victorious start in the post-Ten Hag era with an entertaining 5-2 victory over struggling Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday, but Chelsea is a different beast.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, a young squad has given the Stamford Bridge faithful a glimmer of hope that the London club can return to the Champions League.

Led by the imperious Cole Palmer, who has seven league goals and five assists this season, it sits fifth in the table.

It will also be desperate to improve its woeful record against United -- which has lost to the Blues only once in the last 13 Premier League games.

(with inputs from Reuters)

When and where will Manchester United vs Chelsea be played?
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England on November 3, 2024.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm local time (10:00 pm IST)/
How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea in the Premier League?
Manchester United vs Chelsea in the Premier League will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. It can be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

