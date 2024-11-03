Manchester United vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch MUN v CHE in Premier League?

Manchester United hit the reset button again by sacking manager Erik ten Hag with the team mired in mid-table mediocrity and Ruud van Nistelrooy will be in charge for the home Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday.

Dutchman Ten Hag was fired on after a fourth loss in nine league games left United languishing in 14th place -- 12 points behind leader Manchester City.

Nistelrooy was appointed interim manager until Ruben Amorim joins on November 11.

Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals for United, got United off to a victorious start in the post-Ten Hag era with an entertaining 5-2 victory over struggling Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday, but Chelsea is a different beast.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, a young squad has given the Stamford Bridge faithful a glimmer of hope that the London club can return to the Champions League.

Led by the imperious Cole Palmer, who has seven league goals and five assists this season, it sits fifth in the table.

It will also be desperate to improve its woeful record against United -- which has lost to the Blues only once in the last 13 Premier League games.

