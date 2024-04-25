MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Argentina striker Tevez discharged from hospital after chest pain

The former Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus player was hospitalised on Wednesday after complaining of chest pain.

Published : Apr 25, 2024 10:27 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILES PHOTO: Carlos Tevez does a lap of honour prior to the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Burnley at the London Stadium.
FILES PHOTO: Carlos Tevez does a lap of honour prior to the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Burnley at the London Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILES PHOTO: Carlos Tevez does a lap of honour prior to the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Burnley at the London Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez was discharged from hospital after undergoing tests due to chest pain, Club Atletico Independiente, the Argentine club he now coaches, said on Wednesday.

Tevez, who made 76 appearances for Argentina and played as a striker for Boca Juniors, Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, took charge of Independiente in August 2023.

He is expected to rejoin the Buenos Aires-based team on Thursday.

“Carlos Tevez has completed his medical tests and has been discharged,” the club said on X. “He will return home to rest and will resume training tomorrow.”

ALSO READ | Atalanta thrashes Fiorentina to set up Coppa Italia final against Juventus

Independiente said on Tuesday the 40-year-old was taken to the Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro after complaining of chest pain.

“They (the hospital) carried out the corresponding studies and they were satisfactory,” the club said in a statement. “Carlos Tevez will be hospitalized as a precaution until the corresponding studies are completed.”

Tevez won two Premier League titles with United and one with City, as well as two Serie A titles with Juventus. After retiring in 2021, Tevez had a stint in charge of Rosario Central in 2022.

Related Topics

Carlos Tevez /

Argentina /

Manchester City /

Manchester United /

Juventus /

Boca Juniors

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Argentina striker Tevez discharged from hospital after chest pain
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: After a prolonged onslaught, Mumbai City FC finally tames the Gaurs
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Atalanta thrashes Fiorentina to set up Coppa Italia final against Juventus
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Everton deals Liverpool big blow with shock 2-0 derby victory
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Fernandes digs Man Utd out of hole in win over Sheff Utd
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Former Argentina striker Tevez discharged from hospital after chest pain
    Reuters
  2. Atalanta thrashes Fiorentina to set up Coppa Italia final against Juventus
    Reuters
  3. Sue Day to replace Campbell as FA’s director of women’s football
    Reuters
  4. Austria coach Rangnick confirms contact with Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Liverpool opens talks with Feyenoord over coach Slot - reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Argentina striker Tevez discharged from hospital after chest pain
    Reuters
  2. ISL 2023-24 Semifinal: After a prolonged onslaught, Mumbai City FC finally tames the Gaurs
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Atalanta thrashes Fiorentina to set up Coppa Italia final against Juventus
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Everton deals Liverpool big blow with shock 2-0 derby victory
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Fernandes digs Man Utd out of hole in win over Sheff Utd
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment