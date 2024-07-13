Czech women shocks Spain in 2-1 Euro qualifier win

The Czech Republic came back from a goal down at home to stun world champion Spain on Friday, beating it 2-1 in their Euro 2025 League A Group 2 qualifier to claim its first win of the campaign.

The Spaniards took the lead in the 15th minute through Aitana Bonmati but the Czechs, ranked 30th in the world, came roaring back, with Katerina Svitkova equalising and Eva Bartonova getting the winner from the penalty spot.

The Spaniards dominated possession and had 20 shots on goal but could not find the back of the net, and they also had Irene Paredes shown a straight red card as they slumped to their first defeat in the group.

Spain tops the group with 12 points.

In another upset, Iceland thrashed Germany 3-0 in Reykjavik to move into second spot in Group 4 behind the Germans and ahead of Austria, which beat Poland 3-1 at home.

In Group 1, Norway looked to be sailing to a comfortable 1-0 win in Finland, but a goal from Emma Koivisto in the eighth minute of stoppage time gave the home side a share of the spoils.