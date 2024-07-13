MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Czech women shocks Spain in 2-1 Euro qualifier win

In another upset, Iceland thrashed Germany 3-0 in Reykjavik to move into second spot in Group 4 behind the Germans and ahead of Austria, which beat Poland 3-1 at home.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 07:58 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Czech Republic’s Katerina Svitkova celebrates scoring their first goal.
Czech Republic’s Katerina Svitkova celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s Katerina Svitkova celebrates scoring their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

 The Czech Republic came back from a goal down at home to stun world champion Spain on Friday, beating it 2-1 in their Euro 2025 League A Group 2 qualifier to claim its first win of the campaign.

The Spaniards took the lead in the 15th minute through Aitana Bonmati but the Czechs, ranked 30th in the world, came roaring back, with Katerina Svitkova equalising and Eva Bartonova getting the winner from the penalty spot.

The Spaniards dominated possession and had 20 shots on goal but could not find the back of the net, and they also had Irene Paredes shown a straight red card as they slumped to their first defeat in the group.

Spain tops the group with 12 points.

In another upset, Iceland thrashed Germany 3-0 in Reykjavik to move into second spot in Group 4 behind the Germans and ahead of Austria, which beat Poland 3-1 at home.

In Group 1, Norway looked to be sailing to a comfortable 1-0 win in Finland, but a goal from Emma Koivisto in the eighth minute of stoppage time gave the home side a share of the spoils. 

Related Topics

Czech Republic /

Spain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Czech women shocks Spain in 2-1 Euro qualifier win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sancho back training with Man United after reportedly having a positive meeting with Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. USWNT forward Macario to miss Paris Olympics 2024 due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova LIVE Streaming info, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where to watch ladies’ singles final; Match preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz, Djokovic to clash in final for the second year in a row
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Czech women shocks Spain in 2-1 Euro qualifier win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sancho back training with Man United after reportedly having a positive meeting with Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: Inzaghi extends contract with champion Inter Milan
    AFP
  4. Indian football: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on August 18 as Durand Cup 2024 schedule anounced
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pyari Xaxa finds the net again as India draws 1-1 against Myanmar in friendly
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Czech women shocks Spain in 2-1 Euro qualifier win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sancho back training with Man United after reportedly having a positive meeting with Ten Hag
    Reuters
  3. USWNT forward Macario to miss Paris Olympics 2024 due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jasmine Paolini vs Barbora Krejcikova LIVE Streaming info, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where to watch ladies’ singles final; Match preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz, Djokovic to clash in final for the second year in a row
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment