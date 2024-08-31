MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Pegula breezes past Bouzas Maneiro and into fourth round

The sixth-seeded American produced her best form of the tournament so far, winning 89 per cent of her first serve points, cracking 13 winners and breaking serve four times.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 23:32 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jessica Pegula of the US reacts during her third round match against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.
Jessica Pegula of the US reacts during her third round match against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Jessica Pegula of the US reacts during her third round match against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jessica Pegula’s strong serving and smothering defense led to a textbook 6-3, 6-3 win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the US Open third round on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded American, who struggled with injuries earlier in the year, produced her best form of the tournament so far, winning 89 per cent of her first serve points, cracking 13 winners and breaking serve four times.

Pegula crushed a serve Bouzas Maneiro could not put back into play on match point to advance in 70 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

The unseeded Bouzas Maneiro struggled to match Pegula’s energy in the contest and was hampered by six double faults and 29 unforced errors.

Pegula will next face either Diana Shnaider or Sara Errani.

