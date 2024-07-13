MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USWNT forward Macario to miss Paris Olympics 2024 due to injury

Alternate forward Lynn Williams will replace Macario for the Paris games and defender Emily Sams will become alternate, Hayes said.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 07:46 IST , CHICAGO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - United States forward Catarina Macario (20) celebrates her goal during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match against Iceland at Toyota Stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Frisco, Texas.
FILE - United States forward Catarina Macario (20) celebrates her goal during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match against Iceland at Toyota Stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - United States forward Catarina Macario (20) celebrates her goal during the first half of a She Believes Cup soccer match against Iceland at Toyota Stadium, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. women’s national soccer team forward Catarina Macario was pulled from the Team USA Olympic roster due to a knee injury, head coach Emma Hayes told reporters on Friday.

“She has minor knee irritation, which means she won’t recover in time for the games,” she said.

Alternate forward Lynn Williams will replace Macario for the Paris games and defender Emily Sams will become alternate, Hayes said.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024: Watkins channels the vibes and belief to fire England through to another final

“I’m absolutely gutted for Cat, someone I’ve worked hard with in the last 12 months. She’s really put a shift in to get there, but it’s not to be.”

Macario, who missed the 2023 World Cup following an ACL tear the previous year, confirmed her withdrawal on social media platform X.

“Gutted to have to withdraw,” the Brazilian-born Chelsea forward said. “I will be supporting the team every step of the way and the girls are ready.”

Team USA, which captured bronze in the Tokyo Games four years ago, plays its first match on July 25 against Zambia. 

Related Topics

Catarina Macario /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USWNT forward Macario to miss Paris Olympics 2024 due to injury
    Reuters
  2. France qualifies for women’s Euros, England closes in
    Reuters
  3. Monaco Diamond League: Australia’s Hull races to world record in rarely-contested 2,000m
    Reuters
  4. Ciro Immobile leaves Lazio after eight years
    Reuters
  5. Czech women shocks Spain in 2-1 Euro qualifier win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Paris-2024

  1. USWNT forward Macario to miss Paris Olympics 2024 due to injury
    Reuters
  2. Ensuring good sleep to prevent slip-ups: India appoints expert to strengthen medal hopes in Paris Olympics
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. Swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh, a ‘force of nature’ heading for Paris Olympics
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Quiz - Set 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. French sprinter Charles-Antoine Kouakou sets sights on second paralympic gold
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USWNT forward Macario to miss Paris Olympics 2024 due to injury
    Reuters
  2. France qualifies for women’s Euros, England closes in
    Reuters
  3. Monaco Diamond League: Australia’s Hull races to world record in rarely-contested 2,000m
    Reuters
  4. Ciro Immobile leaves Lazio after eight years
    Reuters
  5. Czech women shocks Spain in 2-1 Euro qualifier win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment