Euro 2024 Group B qualification scenarios: Italy, Croatia or Albania, who needs what to go through to Round of 16?

Spain has already qualified top from the Euro 2024 Group B while Italy, Croatia and Albania all have a chance of making it through the Round of 16 of this edition of the tournament.
Albania plays against Spain while Croatia locks horns with Italy on June 25, 12:30 AM IST.
GROUP B STANDINGS
|Team
|Points
|Matches
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Spain (Q)
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Italy
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Albania
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|Croatia
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
Here are all the qualification scenarios from the ‘Group of death’ of Euro 2024:
How can Italy qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16
If Italy wins or draws: With a win or a draw against Croatia, Italy will end the group stage with at least four points and will qualify as runner up.
If Italy loses: If Italy loses to Croatia, it still has a chance of qualifying finishing third place but for that Albania will have to win against Spain.
How can Croatia qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16
If Croatia wins: If Croatia beats Spain, it will have four points and has a chance of qualifying as runner up if Albania loses to Spain. If Albania also wins, then Croatia and Italy will be level on points and it will go down to goal difference.
If Croatia draws: If Croatia draws against Italy and Albania loses to Spain. Croatia has a chance of qualifying with ending its group stage with two points.
How can Albania qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16
If Albania wins: If Albania beats Spain and Croatia beats Italy, Albania will go through to the round of 16, if it has a better goal difference than Croatia.
If Albania draws: If Albania draws against Spain, it will have a chance of qualifying after finishing third place only if Italy beats or draws against Croatia.
Euro 2024 qualification format explained
- The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16.
- Four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout stages.
Here are the teams who have already qualified and gone through the group stages of Euro 2024.
The four best third-placed teams will be decided upon these categories:
- Higher number of points
- Superior goal difference
- Higher number of goals scored
- Higher number of wins
- Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)
- Position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings, or if Germany, the host association team, is involved in the comparison, drawing of lots
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024: India secure Olympic team quotas in archery; Deepika, Tarun set for fourth Games appearances
- Euro 2024 Group B qualification scenarios: Italy, Croatia or Albania, who needs what to go through to Round of 16?
- T20 World Cup 2024: We are ending with heaps of learnings, says Corey Anderson on USA’s campaign
- Euro 2024: England captain Kane hits back at former players’ criticism
- ISL: Jamshedpur FC extends contract of head coach Khalid Jamil
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE