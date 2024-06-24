Euro 2024 Group B qualification scenarios: Italy, Croatia or Albania, who needs what to go through to Round of 16?

Spain has already qualified top from the Euro 2024 Group B while Italy, Croatia and Albania all have a chance of making it through the Round of 16 of this edition of the tournament.

Albania plays against Spain while Croatia locks horns with Italy on June 25, 12:30 AM IST.

GROUP B STANDINGS

Team Points Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Spain (Q) 6 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 Italy 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 Albania 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 Croatia 1 2 0 1 1 2 5 -3

Here are all the qualification scenarios from the ‘Group of death’ of Euro 2024:

How can Italy qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16

If Italy wins or draws: With a win or a draw against Croatia, Italy will end the group stage with at least four points and will qualify as runner up.

If Italy loses: If Italy loses to Croatia, it still has a chance of qualifying finishing third place but for that Albania will have to win against Spain.

How can Croatia qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16

If Croatia wins: If Croatia beats Spain, it will have four points and has a chance of qualifying as runner up if Albania loses to Spain. If Albania also wins, then Croatia and Italy will be level on points and it will go down to goal difference.

If Croatia draws: If Croatia draws against Italy and Albania loses to Spain. Croatia has a chance of qualifying with ending its group stage with two points.

How can Albania qualify for Euro 2024 Round of 16

If Albania wins: If Albania beats Spain and Croatia beats Italy, Albania will go through to the round of 16, if it has a better goal difference than Croatia.

If Albania draws: If Albania draws against Spain, it will have a chance of qualifying after finishing third place only if Italy beats or draws against Croatia.

Euro 2024 qualification format explained

The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16.

Four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout stages.

Here are the teams who have already qualified and gone through the group stages of Euro 2024.

The four best third-placed teams will be decided upon these categories: