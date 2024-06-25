MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Group B final points table: Unbeaten Spain tops standings; Italy finishes second over Croatia

Euro 2024 Group B final points table: Spain and Italy go through from ‘Group of Death.’

Published : Jun 25, 2024 02:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Italy’s Mattia Zaccagni celebrates scoring the equaliser against Croatia.
Italy’s Mattia Zaccagni celebrates scoring the equaliser against Croatia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Italy’s Mattia Zaccagni celebrates scoring the equaliser against Croatia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spain beat Albania 1-0 to maintain its winning streak in Euro 2024 group stage.

Croatia and Italy played out a 1-1 draw after Mattia Zaccagni scored a stoppage time equalizer for the defending champion.

Albania has been eliminated from the tournament while Croatia sits in third with a very small chance of qualifying for the last-16.

GROUP B STANDINGS

Team Pointrs Matches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD
Spain (Q) 9 3 3 0 0 5 0 5
Italy (Q) 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0
Croatia 2 3 0 2 1 3 6 -3
Albania 1 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2

Euro 2024 qualification format explained

  • The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16.
  • Four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout stages.

The four best third-placed teams will be decided upon these categories:

  • Higher number of points
  • Superior goal difference
  • Higher number of goals scored
  • Higher number of wins
  • Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)
  • Position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings, or if Germany, the host association team, is involved in the comparison, drawing of lots

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Spain /

Italy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Albania vs Spain highlights
    Team Sportstar
  2. Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024: Italy qualifies for last-16; Modric makes history; Major talking points from CRO vs ITA Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Colombia vs Paraguay Group D LIVE, Copa America 2024 updates: Starting lineups out; Diaz, Rodriguez start; 3:30 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Albania vs Spain; Italy secures spot in last-16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Group B final points table: Unbeaten Spain tops standings; Italy finishes second over Croatia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Group B final points table: Unbeaten Spain tops standings; Italy finishes second over Croatia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Zaccagni scores stoppage time equaliser against Croatia to help Italy qualify for last-16
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Spain continues winning streak, beats Albania 1-0
    Team Sportstar
  4. Colombia vs Paraguay Group D LIVE, Copa America 2024 updates: Starting lineups out; Diaz, Rodriguez start; 3:30 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Luka Modric breaks record, becomes oldest goalscorer in Euros history during Croatia vs Italy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Albania vs Spain highlights
    Team Sportstar
  2. Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024: Italy qualifies for last-16; Modric makes history; Major talking points from CRO vs ITA Group B match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Colombia vs Paraguay Group D LIVE, Copa America 2024 updates: Starting lineups out; Diaz, Rodriguez start; 3:30 AM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Complete points table after Albania vs Spain; Italy secures spot in last-16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Group B final points table: Unbeaten Spain tops standings; Italy finishes second over Croatia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment