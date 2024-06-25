Euro 2024: Group B final points table: Unbeaten Spain tops standings; Italy finishes second over Croatia

Spain beat Albania 1-0 to maintain its winning streak in Euro 2024 group stage.

Croatia and Italy played out a 1-1 draw after Mattia Zaccagni scored a stoppage time equalizer for the defending champion.

Albania has been eliminated from the tournament while Croatia sits in third with a very small chance of qualifying for the last-16.

GROUP B STANDINGS

Team Pointrs Matches played Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Spain (Q) 9 3 3 0 0 5 0 5 Italy (Q) 4 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 Croatia 2 3 0 2 1 3 6 -3 Albania 1 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2

Euro 2024 qualification format explained

The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16.

Four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout stages.

The four best third-placed teams will be decided upon these categories: