Euro 2024: Group B final points table: Unbeaten Spain tops standings; Italy finishes second over Croatia

Spain beat Albania 1-0 to maintain its winning streak in Euro 2024 group stage.
Croatia and Italy played out a 1-1 draw after Mattia Zaccagni scored a stoppage time equalizer for the defending champion.
Albania has been eliminated from the tournament while Croatia sits in third with a very small chance of qualifying for the last-16.
GROUP B STANDINGS
|Team
|Pointrs
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Spain (Q)
|9
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|Italy (Q)
|4
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Croatia
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|Albania
|1
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
Euro 2024 qualification format explained
- The top two teams from each group will automatically qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16.
- Four of the best third-placed teams will also qualify for the knockout stages.
The four best third-placed teams will be decided upon these categories:
- Higher number of points
- Superior goal difference
- Higher number of goals scored
- Higher number of wins
- Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received in all group matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)
- Position in the overall European Qualifiers rankings, or if Germany, the host association team, is involved in the comparison, drawing of lots
