Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?

Portugal became the third team after Germany and Spain to qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16 after its 3-0 win against Turkey at the BVB Stadion Dortmund on Saturday.
How did Germany qualify?
Host nation Germany became the first team to qualify for the round of 16 after its 2-0 win against Hungary. Julian Nagelsmann’s men opened its campaign with a 5-1 win against Scotland and reached the next round as Group A topper.
How did Spain qualify?
Spain was the second team to book its place in the Round of 16 as Group B winner after a 1-0 win against defending champion Italy. La Roja started its campaign with a 3-0 win against Croatia.
How did Portugal qualify?
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal is the latest team to qualify for the Round of 16 after its win against Turkey. It reaches the next round as Group F winner after opening its campaign with a 2-1 win against the Czech Republic.
